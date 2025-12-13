NFL Playoff scenarios: Week 15 clinching and elimination paths to know

We've reached Week 15 of the NFL season, meaning teams are starting to play for their playoff lives. Sure, everyone has known all year that the Tennessee Titans wouldn't be making the playoffs, but we'll see teams that were somewhat in the mix play for their seasons this week.

With that in mind, here's a look at each of the teams that can punch their postseason tickets and those trying to live another week.

NFL Week 15 playoff clinching scenarios

How the New England Patriots can clinch a playoff berth

Win and in, OR

Patriots tie + Chargers lose, OR

Patriots tie + Jaguars lose, OR

Patriots tie + Texans lose or tie, OR

Patriots tie + Colts lose or tie, OR

Texans lose + Colts lose or tie, OR

Texans tie + Colts lose

The New England Patriots can be the first team to punch its postseason ticket, and all they have to do is defeat the Buffalo Bills. Sure, this sounds easier said than done, but the Patriots have already beaten the Bills on the road this season and will welcome them to Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Even without a win, though, the Patriots can clinch a playoff berth by tying Buffalo and getting a loss from one of the several teams chasing them. A tie is obviously incredibly unlikely, but that's the only way New England gets in this week without a win.

How the New England Patriots can clinch the AFC East

After a couple of rough seasons, the Patriots are compelling again. Here's how they did it. | Boston Globe/GettyImages

Win and in

Clinching a playoff berth isn't all the Patriots can do this week. A win against the Bills would give them the AFC East crown for the first time since 2019, which, for younger Patriots fans, is an eternity. A win would give the Patriots a 12-2 record with three games to go and drop Buffalo to 9-5. Sure, a tie would still be on the table, but with the Patriots having swept the season series in this scenario, they'd have the tiebreaker.

What a story this would be. The Patriots were seen as fringe postseason contenders by most, and they can wind up being the first team to clinch a division by beating the team many viewed as possible Super Bowl favorites. It's been quite the year for Drake Maye and Co.

How the Denver Broncos can clinch a playoff berth

Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos | Cooper Neill/GettyImages

Win and in, OR

Broncos tie + Chargers lose, OR

Broncos tie + Jaguars lose, OR

Broncos tie + Colts lose or tie, OR

Broncos tie + Texans lose or tie, OR

Texans lose + Colts lose or tie, OR

Texans tie + Colts lose

The Denver Broncos find themselves in the exact same situation as the Patriots. By defeating the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon, they clinch a playoff spot. Sure, the Packers are really good, but the Broncos have won 10 in a row and probably shouldn't be doubted any longer at this point.

Even if they fail to take care of their own business, a tie, as unlikely as that is, would open the door to the Broncos clinching this week. The Broncos are in a great spot, and even if they fail to punch their ticket next week, they should do so sooner rather than later.

How the Los Angeles Rams can clinch a playoff berth

Los Angeles Rams v Arizona Cardinals - NFL 2025 | Chris Coduto/GettyImages

Win and in

The Los Angeles Rams' path to the playoffs could not be clearer. The only way they get in this week is by beating the Detroit Lions at home. It won't be easy, given the Lions are playing for their playoff lives, but the Rams are a team many consider to be Super Bowl favorites. Beating the Lions to clinch a playoff berth would only further that sentiment.

It'll be a while until the Rams, a team tied for first place in the NFC West, can think about clinching the division, but being the first NFC team to make it to the playoffs would be a nice first step.

NFL Week 15 playoff elimination scenarios

How the Miami Dolphins can be eliminated from playoff contention

Miami Dolphins v New York Jets - NFL 2025 | Kathryn Riley/GettyImages

Dolphins lose + Bills win or tie + Texans win or tie, OR

Dolphins lose + Bills win or tie + Colts win or tie, OR

Dolphins lose + Texans win + Colts win, OR

Dolphins tie + Bills win + Jaguars win or tie + Chargers win or tie + Texans win + Colts win or tie, OR

Dolphins tie + Bills win + Jaguars win or tie + Chargers win or tie + Texans tie + Colts win

The Miami Dolphins face immense pressure as they prepare to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football. If the Dolphins lose, their season will be over if the teams they're chasing in the AFC Wild Card race were to win or tie. Even if the Dolphins were to tie, their season could end this week.

Still, while their odds of making the playoffs are practically zero, it's worth acknowledging the job the Dolphins have done to prolong elimination as long as they have. They started the season 1-6 and have gone 5-1 since. Again, they probably won't get to the playoffs, but crazier things have happened, right?

How the Cincinnati Bengals can be eliminated from playoff contention

Cincinnati Bengals v Buffalo Bills - NFL 2025 | Jamie Schwaberow/GettyImages

Bengals lose, OR

Bengals tie + Steelers win

At 4-9, the Cincinnati Bengals' season is on thin ice. They're prepared to host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, and failing to win would all but end their season. They could still technically remain alive if they tie and the Pittsburgh Steelers lose, but that, obviously, is improbable.

With Joe Burrow healthy, though, the Bengals have a shot of winning every week. They probably won't make it to the playoffs, but prolonging their elimination isn't out of the question.

How the Kansas City Chiefs can be eliminated from playoff contention

Houston Texans v Kansas City Chiefs | Cooper Neill/GettyImages

There are 37 ways that the Kansas City Chiefs can be eliminated from playoff contention this week. I'm not kidding.

All 37 ways (yes, a real number) the Chiefs could be eliminated from the playoffs this week — Not all (or any) are likely, but there are more than 3 dozen of them pic.twitter.com/PgmLaBBc4w — Cody Williams (@TheSizzle20) December 12, 2025

As FanSided's Cody Williams noted, none of them is particularly likely. It'd require the Chiefs losing or tying for the conversation to even start, and even if one of those things were to happen, so much else would have to happen for the Chiefs' season to end this week. Virtually everyone in the AFC Wild Card race would have to win or tie, and all of that happening at once is unlikely.

Still, the fact that we're even in this position is pretty astonishing. The Chiefs haven't missed the playoffs since 2014, and there's a non-zero chance they're eliminated from contention two weeks before Christmas. Even with the unlikelihood of elimination this week, the Chiefs' postseason odds are incredibly low.

How the Minnesota Vikings can be eliminated from playoff contention

Chicago Bears v Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025 | Todd Rosenberg/GettyImages

Vikings loss or tie, OR

Bears win or tie, OR

Lions win or tie

Even after their dominant Week 14 win, the Minnesota Vikings are on the brink of postseason elimination. With a matchup against a desperate Dallas Cowboys team looming on the road on Sunday Night Football, a loss or tie would end the Vikings' season. That alone makes it unlikely they're able to prolong elimination.

Even if the Vikings were able to upset the Cowboys, they'd need help. The Chicago Bears would have to lose their Week 15 game, and they play host to the 3-10 Cleveland Browns, making a defeat unlikely. Even if the Bears were to somehow lose, the Lions would have to lose their game too. Sure, a Lions loss against the high-powered Rams is possible, if not likely, but all three of these things happening to save Minnesota's season probably isn't in the cards.