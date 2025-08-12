Broncos preseason star is all but forcing a trade out of Denver

Bo Nix is the unquestioned starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos. We will start there. Behind Nix, however, are two veteran signal-callers searching for their opportunity or at the very least a roster spot. Jarrett Stidham, for one, played one of the best games of his career against the San Francisco 49ers last Saturday. In fact, it had some rival fans wondering if Stidham could be a serviceable starting quarterback elsewhere.

Stidham completed 14-of-15 passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns. He was also Denver's leading rusher with 36 yards on just three carries. It's tough to take much away from one preseason game, but if the Broncos needed Stidham to step in for Nix due to injury or any other reason, he'd be just fine.

Jarrett Stidham and Bo Nix have a great relationship on the Broncos

The Auburn product himself is focused on a different vision entirely, however – he wants to mentor Nix.

"It's been great -- Bo Nix and I obviously have an incredible relationship," Stidham said. "I mean, he's one of my closest friends and being able to be with him and help him out as much as I possibly can, that's what I'm here to do. Not only him, but the rest of the guys on offense. And this is a lot of us. This is our third year in this system together. We’re just trying to keep pushing guys to be better and keep pushing him to continue to excel and lead the team.”

Stidham gets along well with Nix, and wants to continue to build that relationship. Considering Nix is in just his second season, he needs all the help he can get. Both he and Stidham spent time at Auburn, which gives them a natural bonding topic. However, if a team in need of quarterback depth called the Broncos about Stidham after his impressive preseason debut...the 29-year-old would be silly to make a fuss about it.

Could any teams trade for Broncos QB Jarrett Stidham?

The answer to the above question is an obvious yes. Stidham is a backup quarterback and readily available. Heck, there are backup-quality quarterbacks still left in free agency. What's to stop the Broncos from trading Stidham and signing Carson Wentz, for example?

Few teams have lost a starting quarterback. Yet, teams like the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers could all use help at the position. The Browns are without Kenny Pickett for the time being, and Joe Flacco is leading the quarterback battle. The Rams may not have a healthy Matthew Stafford until Week 1, and his return to practice has been delayed for weeks. As for the Packers, Jordan Love underwent thumb surgery and should be back for Week 1. However, Malik Willis and Sean Clifford don't inspire much confidence behind Love.

Stidham, at this point in his career, is not a long-term answer for any contending team. Yet, one injury to a starting QB around the league could change everything.