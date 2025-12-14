Browns fans got evidence they needed to prove Shedeur Sanders conspiracy theories

Shedeur Sanders is still fighting scrutiny, and he’s not really doing much of anything aside from being the starting quarterback for one of the worst teams in the NFL. During the FOX broadcast of Sunday’s game, Sanders was the target of unnecessary criticism after coming up short on a third-down scramble that forced the Cleveland Browns to punt.

Shedeur Sanders: great individual effort on the run for 10 yards getting tripped up just short



Daryl Johnston: That’s the case of a young rookie not knowing where the sticks are at 💀



Daryl Johnston, one of the analysts on the broadcast, said Sanders coming up short was a rookie mistake after not diving forward for the extra half-yard. But the nature of it is, he was brought down by his legs, meaning his momentum was slowing down. Why is that Sanders’ fault?

It’s another example of the national media’s portrayal of Sanders and how they want to turn him into a villain. If Sanders isn’t a flawless superstar then he has to get bashed for it. That’s the reality Browns fans live in with constant negativity spewed toward Sanders.

Shedeur Sanders just can’t escape the negative spotlight

It feels like everybody is out to get Sanders. Considering all the rumors in the NFL Draft and training camp, the media never intended for Sanders to succeed. Even in games, when he’s trying to take the extra step to help his team, he’s catching strays.

Sanders deserves a fair chance. But what if media pundits need to be the first people to forgive Sanders before he can actually grow? Not that he’s letting the outside noise affect him, but he’ll never get the respect he deserves until the ones with the loudest mouths start to give him credit.

Sure, that moment in the FOX broadcast ended up being insignificant, but it just goes to show that Sanders will always have a harder time getting the respect he deserves because very few people want to give it to him. He hasn’t had a chance to fail, he’s just simply been critiqued at every turn.

All it does is feed into conspiracy theories that the NFL is out to get Sanders.

Is the negative portrayal of Shedeur Sanders fair?

I can see why Sanders was under such a big spotlight entering his first NFL season. In order to move on from one issue, you have to accept it for what it is. National pundits and Sanders’ biggest haters have to accept that he’s not the player he was made out to be in his first offseason as a professional athlete.

There was a lot of talk about his arrogance and how his approach during pre-draft meetings apparently turned some front offices off. That said, everything he’s done since has been a net positive. Sure he needed to mature a little bit, but overall, he hasn’t done anything to show he’s not ready for the NFL. He hasn’t thrown his teammates under the bus, he hasn’t bashed the coaching staff – both of which would be fair as Jerry Jeudy continues to look terrible and Kevin Stefanski inches closer to the exit.

He’s taken accountability and tried to be the best leader he can. I’m not trying to suggest Sanders is some savior, but it’s unfair to paint him as a villain when he’s done nothing but continue to grow as a rookie in the NFL. The FOX broadcast highlighted how people really feel about Sanders.

Even when he’s doing right by himself and his team, it still won’t be enough to shake the negative narrative he just can’t escape.