Shedeur Sanders shining puts Browns at a crossroads

Shedeur Sanders could force the Cleveland Browns front office into a very uncomfortable decision this offseason. The Browns and Tennessee Titans game on Sunday was essentially to determine the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Thanks to yet another failed gadget play by the Browns, they now have increased odds to land the No. 1 overall pick, following a 31-29 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

It’s easy to say that Cleveland should just abandon Sanders, but is that really the wise move? Sanders recorded the first 300-plus yard passing game by a Browns quarterback this season against Tennessee and nearly led a comeback win. Then when you look at his lone interception in the game and how bad of a decision it was, it makes you wonder what the best move is.

Shedeur Sanders looked like an NFL quarterback and the Browns have to consider that

What can’t get lost in the frustrations of another failed season is that Sanders looked like an NFL quarterback on Sunday. You have to respect that he did everything he needed to, to win the game and the team came up short. This offense hasn’t looked this good since Joe Flacco’s first season in Cleveland. This is the type of quarterback the Browns have been searching for all long.

The counter to that point is that Sanders isn’t necessarily ready yet, but he won’t get ready on the bench. So drafting a quarterback in the upcoming draft only proves the Browns don’t see Sanders as the long term answer. If he could be their answer, why waste that chance? The Browns have been searching for their franchise quarterback for years and Sanders has the potential to be that player for them.

Especially with how good he’s playing, he’s not worth giving up on right now. If he was playing similar to how Dillon Gabriel was, then I could see why Fernando Mendoza or Dante Moore are intriguing players to draft. But he's playing better than that. They’d be irresponsible to give up on him already.

Turning to Sanders for the future would also mean they can use their two first round picks to address their offensive line and offensive skill players. Sanders played like an NFL quarterback on Sunday and the Browns have to see that and value that. If they don’t, they’re more lost than they realize.

Why Shedeur Sanders is worth the Cleveland Browns to invest in for the future

The Browns drafted Sanders for a reason; they were patient with him and easing him into the offense for a reason. They’re seeing why they believed in him and it’s paying off. This team isn’t built to win right now and that has little to do with Sanders. This season, in just three starts and four appearances, he’s thrown a touchdown in every except his NFL debut.

That’s not to say he’s going to be an MVP candidate next season. But there’s life to this offense, which it hasn’t had since Baker Mayfield was under center. This offense has potential and that’s because of this rookie class, led by Sanders. To waste yet another draft pick on a quarterback when Sanders hasn’t played himself out of the job yet is baffling.

Sure, he still needs development. That said, you can’t develop if you don’t play. Sanders has already made strides from his first NFL snap to now. We won’t truly see how good he can be until he gets weapons and an offensive line to give him time. He made some phenomenal throws on Sunday, including two of his touchdown passes to David Njoku and Harold Fannin Jr.

What more could Cleveland possibly want from their franchise guy? Sanders could very well be riding the beginners luck train that could be headed for the station here soon. It could also be a peek into just how valuable Sanders is and why it’s too soon to give up on him.