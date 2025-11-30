Inside Shedeur Sanders' dilemma: How Browns rookie can earn a chance in 2026

The Cleveland Browns finally caved, giving rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders the starting nod thanks in large part to an injury to fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel. Sanders, the fifth-round rookie who fell under suspicious circumstances, has some obvious flaws but also big-play potential that Gabriel simply didn't offer.

Sanders and the Browns picked up the win in Week 12 against the Las Vegas Raiders. He completed 55 percent of his passes for 209 yards, a touchdown and an interception. That statline alone shouldn't inspire a ton of confidence, but the locker room and fanbase has rallied around him. But, will it last?

What Shedeur Sanders has shown the Browns already

Big-play potential

Sanders isn't afraid to take chances throwing the football. While his accuracy on those throws still needs some work, what Gabriel and previously Joe Flacco didn't offer this Browns offense was the opportunity to beat opposing defenses over the top. Sanders can do just that, though he doesn't necessarily have the weapons to take advance of that big-play mindset. Jerry Jeudy and Co. won't cut it, no matter who the quarterback is.

Turnover-prone

With that tendency to seek out the big play comes the potential for major mistakes. Sanders often holds onto the football too long, leading to sacks, fumbles and third-and-long plays. Getting behind the sticks is never a good thing for a rookie quarterback, and in many ways Sanders is still learning how to manage an NFL offense. He has two interceptions in just as many games. How he performs down the stretch in this department will ultimately determine whether he enters 2026 with a chance to compete for the starting job.

Patience reading through progressions

While he takes far too many sacks, Sanders is also a rookie. He's still learning how to read through his progressions and throw into tight windows. But the Colorado product should be able to excel with timing routes and, as he learns the Browns offense and gets more reps with the starters, when to check down. Development in these key areas down the stretch – assuming the Browns stick with him – will be key in determining exactly what his potential is at the professional level.

Should the Browns stick with Shedeur Sanders or kick him to the curb?

Cleveland Browns v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025 | Chris Unger/GettyImages

Cleveland is playing with house money. That's the good news. Despite all of the hype surrounding Sanders, he was selected in the fifth round for a reason. The Browns by no means have to stick with him. But Cleveland's quarterback situation is so dire that fans are searching for something – anything – to give them optimism heading into the 2026 season.

As of this writing, the only quarterbacks under contract for the Browns heading into 2026 are Sanders, Gabriel and Deshaun Watson. Cleveland has given Watson ample opportunity to prove he is the franchise QB they traded for, but so far he hasn't been all that much better than the rookies the Browns turned to in 2025.

The bad news for the Browns is that they don't really have an out in Watson's deal. To release him at this point would be financial malpractice, and would impact their ability to re-sign star players who actually deserve it.

Could the Browns draft another quarterback?

Wisconsin v Indiana | Justin Casterline/GettyImages

This, unfortunately for Sanders, is the most likely outcome for the Browns. Assuming Sanders doesn't prove he's a franchise quarterback in an impossibly-short timespan, Cleveland should keep their options open at the QB position. The Browns have two first-round picks in 2026. The class isn't all that strong at QB, but the Browns have the ammo to trade up high on Day 1 and select, say, Fernando Mendoza, who is slated to be the first QB off the board.

Mendoza has balled out at Indiana this season despite a tough Big Ten slate. The Hoosiers will make the College Football Playoff, and he could pad his NFL Draft resume even further. Should they take Mendoza, a player like Sanders could serve as trade bait shortly thereafter.