Browns QB injuries could give Shedeur Sanders another chance to make his case

Cleveland Browns fans may get another chance to view quarterback Shedeur Sanders in full game action again. Head coach Kevin Stefanski indicated the fifth-round Colorado product will get the start Saturday against the Philadelphia Eagles if their other passers Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett are not fit to play.

"Yeah, I guess if those guys could not play, yes, and we’re working through that," he told reporters Wednesday. "We were always going to play our young guys a lot in these games, so we’ll see how it shakes out here over the next couple of days."

When asked about whether he though Gabriel would be recovered enough from a hamstring issue to take any snaps on Saturday, Stefanski was tight lipped.

"Think we have to get through today and tomorrow before I know that for sure," he said.

The Browns currently six quarterbacks on their roster and half of them dealing with injuries (DeShaun Watson, Gabriel and Pickett). Sanders, Joe Flacco and Tyler Huntley are those available without restrictions at the moment.

Shedeur Sanders has another opportunity to prove he's the steal of the 2025 draft

Sanders shined in his preseason debut for the Browns. He got the bulk of snaps on Aug. 8 against the Carolina Panthers and he took advantage of every moment. His138 passing yards and two touchdowns helped lead the team to an impressive 30-10 victory.

Shedeur Sanders finds Kaden Davis for the TD!



CLEvsCAR on @NFLNetwork

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/uH5pxPho5h — NFL (@NFL) August 8, 2025

Sure, it came against backups, and he wasn't asked to push the ball down the field all that much; all the normal preseason caveats apply. But Sanders' pocket management and accuracy had him looking far more polished than the typical fifth-round pick.

The Eagles defense will be a much more difficult test for him but if he can at least navigate their pass rush and limit mistakes, he may be one step closer to locking up the backup role after just two weeks.