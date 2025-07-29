Browns rookie already threatening to steal starting spot as training camp is underway

The Cleveland Browns entered training camp with four quarterbacks competing for the starting job. Veteran stopgaps? Check. Draft capital? Check. Surprise breakout? That’s where Shedeur Sanders enters the chat — and threatens to steal the whole show.

After signing Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett in free agency and selecting Dillion Gabriel in the third round, Cleveland doubled down by taking Sanders in the fifth. At the time, it was seen as an odd move but a developmental move nevertheless. A filer on a prospect with big-name pedigree and raw tools, but just a few days into training camp, Sanders has been already proving he’s more than a long term project.

Shedeur Sanders is making strides

The Browns haven’t had a stable quarterback situation in years. And now, just months removed from Deshaun Watson re-injuring his Achilles tear during rehab and likely missing all of 2025 season, the team finds itself in a four-way battle. Flacco’s veteran leadership, Pickett’s bounce back hopes, and Gabriel’s upside all created a murky depth chart. But it’s Sanders, though with no first team reps yet, has made steady improvement, high football IQ and his elite ball placement that has got fans and media in Cleveland talking.

During Day 4 of training camp, Sanders took a noticeable leap. He threw for three touchdowns in 11-on-11 drills, showed precision on timing routes and made several tight window throws against the second team defense. He even outplayed Gabriel in multiple sessions — despite Gabriel getting more first team snaps to start the week.

Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and then there’s Sanders

The path to QB1 in Cleveland is crowded. Flacco, 40, is expected to serve more a mentor than long-term answer. Pickett — former Steeler and Eagle — was seen as a bounce back but backup incentive for the Browns, but has been hampered by an injury that is going to limit his training camp reps. That injury opened the door for both Gabriel and Sanders to shine and Shedeur has kicked it wide open.

Meanwhile, Gabriel — the third rounder out of Oregon — has shown flashes of greatness but remains inconsistent with certain decision-making plays. That’s where Shedeur has shown he can excel in if he is given more first team reps for training camp.

Carrying the swagger of experience

Sanders arrived in Cleveland with a resume full of pressure-tested performances. From Jackson State to the high-profile spotlight at Colorado under his father, Deion Sanders, Shedeur never ran away from any moment or pressure that stood in his way. That same poise translated into Browns OTAs and mini camp where he finished with a 77.3 percent completion rate, nine touchdowns, and just one interception.

"My goal is to be the best teammate and to be as polished as I can be in every aspect," Sanders told reporters, per the Browns' livestream. "I view things as I got time. I got time to be able to grow and mature and be able to understand the ins and outs of the defenses and be able to get the good insight from the vets in the room."

QB1 by September? Don’t rule it out

Head coach Kevin Stefanski hasn’t tipped his hand regarding the QB hierarchy. The expectation is that preseason game reps will ultimately determine the starter, but with Pickett injured, Gabriel playing good but still shaky and Flacco aging, the door is wide open for Sanders to make a serious run, The Browns coaching staff just needs to trust him and give him his opportunity to make it count.

Even with the Browns organization, there’s reportedly growing excitement about the rookie’s upside. What was once a long shot has become a very real storyline — Shedeur Sanders might be the Browns best option at quarterback right now.

Final word

The Browns thought they were getting a developmental project when they drafted Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round. Instead, they may have found their next starter. We are five days into training camp and Shedeur has been very impressive to many people in Cleveland. If he keeps playing well and dominates the rest of camp and in preseason games, it’ll be hard to deny him.

The battle for QB1 is officially on. And Shedeur Sanders isn’t backing down — he’s charging forward.