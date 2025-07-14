Browns somehow avoided complete draft disaster with early offseason signing

The Cleveland Browns have been the subject of many shortcomings in the NFL over the years. The one they get to avoid is dealing with the draft disaster, that is, pending contract holdouts by several second rounders. Despite the top two picks of the second round – one of which is a Cleveland Brown – the rest of the second round draft class remains unsigned and threatening holdouts with training camp around the corner.

For the Browns, Carson Schwesinger is already signed and while their other second round pick, Quinshon Judkins, isn’t signed, his availability this preseason and regular season has nothing to do with the plethora of holdouts.

Judkins is currently dealing with legal issues, stemming from a domestic violence incident last weekend. Because of that, he could potentially be facing suspension in his rookie year. That’s a massive hit for the Browns after they opted to not re-sign Nick Chubb.

Thanks to the Browns’ swift movement to get Schwesinger signed after the draft, they avoided a major draft disaster. The rest of the NFL can’t say the same.

Cleveland Browns avoid contract holdout from second-round picks, but are far from lingering issues

The Browns have to figure out how to handle the Judkins situation. Per the NFL’s policy, Judkins could be facing up to a six-game suspension for domestic violence. It’s the second-straight year a Browns player has been involved in a domestic violence incident. Last year, Mike Hall Jr. missed five games after pleading no contest to a domestic violence charge against his then fiancee.

It’s yet another loss for a team that can’t afford anymore losses. Cleveland was able to avoid a double jeopardy thanks to already having signed Schwesinger, but it doesn’t make their situation any better. Now a team that has a running back deficiency was just handed another blow.

It could be worse, though. They could be down two second round picks from this last draft. This new trend of second rounders demanding more guaranteed money could have a domino effect not just this season but for the future. I guess the Browns have the leg up because they’re proven they take care of the players they truly value.