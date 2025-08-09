Browns somehow have a positional battle that's even sadder than quarterback

The headlines from the Cleveland Browns' 2025 preseason opener will revolve around rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders making his NFL debut, both locally and nationally. And frankly, he deserves some positive press for a solid performance following an offseason of being dragged through the mud, albeit at least partially self-inflicted. However, as the limelight shines on him, the team's disastrous backfield situation gets lost in the shuffle.

Sanders and the intrigue about Cleveland's uncertainty under center are acting as a deodorant to hide the foul stench of their running back room. This year's No. 144 overall selection and other incoming Browns draft class members fared well in their first test in the pros. But all it took was one exhibition contest for the Dawg Pound to see how dire the tailback situation is.

Browns preseason opener vs. Panthers forecasts messy RB situation

Jerome Ford is set to lead the Browns backfield. He's not a bad running back, but he's never been a workhorse either, with just 1390 yards combined in his three NFL seasons. He's definitely not a sure thing to produce weekly, and the Browns made a few moves to improve the position, but they're not looking too promising for a variety of reasons.

Fourth-round rookie Dylan Sampson was the starting back in Cleveland's 30-10 tune-up victory over the Carolina Panthers, but he was missing in action. Getting the nod ultimately meant nothing, considering he saw less work than every backup. His two totes that went for six yards and one lone empty target all occurred within the first two drives, then the Browns pulled the plug.

Five Browns had more rushing yards than Sampson: Ahmani Marshall, Toa Taua, Trayveon Williams, Tyler Huntley and Sanders. Two passers, two undrafted free agents (one being a fellow first-year player and the other a former UFL standout) and a veteran special teamer outproduced him. We're not talking just raw counting stats either, since carry distribution wasn't equal; four of the smorgasbord of misfits were more efficient per touch.

Perhaps Sampson being replaced by Marshall, Taua and Williams as early as he was can be seen as a vote of confidence. Maybe the Browns have seen enough from the 2024 SEC Offensive Player of the Year at training camp and prefer to keep him on ice. His value to Cleveland currently couldn't be higher as veteran Jerome Ford slow-plays his hamstring injury recovery and rookie second-rounder Quinshon Judkins faces legal troubles.

Nonetheless, Sampson's importance doesn't excuse the fact that unproven, less-heralded runners did more with their opportunities. Nothing is handed to you in this league (or life), and if he's not careful, someone can take his job at a moment's notice. If Judkins signs his contract and rejoins the Browns, Marshall, Taua and Williams likely won't even make their final 53-man roster. Those who presumably aren't factoring in Cleveland's plans for the upcoming campaign outshining the Tennessee standout is a brutal gut punch.

Sampson was listed as the RB2 on the Browns' unofficial depth chart heading into the meeting with the Panthers, so he ostensibly has some leeway. Yet, a Day 3 pick having this kind of leash speaks to the dismal state of Cleveland's rushing attack.