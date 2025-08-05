Browns surprising QB move is the biggest sign yet Carson Wentz is screwed

We're a few weeks into NFL training camp and Carson Wentz is still looking for a job. Wentz spent last season with the Kansas City Chiefs backing up Patrick Mahomes hoping that would revive his reputation and perhaps earn him another chance at a starting QB job. That hasn't happened yet, but Wentz was thought to be an ideal target for any team that suffers an unfortunate injury in training camp at the game's most important position.

The Cleveland Browns had one of those injuries, with Kenny Pickett likely to miss some preseason action with a hamstring injury. Pickett had been battling with the ageless wonder Joe Flacco for the starting QB job, with the loser likely to be released or placed on waivers. Dillon Gabriel and Sheduer Sanders, both rookies, will compete for the backup role. The injury to Pickett, while not severe, does give Flacco an upper hand and little competition for the starting spot. The Browns need bodies, and opted to sign former Pro Bowler Tyler Huntley, seemingly to add another veteran to the mix while Pickett is out.

Why didn't the Cleveland Browns consider Carson Wentz?

The easy answer as to why the Browns signed Huntley over Wentz is because the former knows his role, and the other wouldn't. Huntley will not be the Browns starting quarterback this year barring an astounding number of injuries. However, what Huntley does need is preseason reps to land a job elsewhere if it's not in Cleveland. The Browns can offer that, and in the meantime they have enough QBs to play in a meaningless exhibition.

Had they signed Wentz, it would've expanded their quarterback controversy. Would Flacco be able to beat out Wentz, and what happens when Pickett returns? While the battle is mid at best, the headlines write themselves. The last thing the Browns want is more drama – they have enough of it as is.

Will Carson Wentz sign with any team this offseason?

As Bret Stuter of Ramblin Fan put it this February, it's rather telling that no NFL team has interest in Wentz at this juncture:

"It's telling that despite multiple NFL teams scrambling for quarterbacks this offseason, Wentz was never rumored to be in the queue for any NFL team. Wentz has played nine seasons in the NFL, and that is a longer career than many football players enjoy in the NFL. But with no interest from any NFL teams as NFL training camps start, Wentz is almost certainly facing forced retirement," Stuter wrote.

The quarterback market was wide open this offseason, with very few high-profile gunslingers available. If there were ever a time for Wentz to thrive, it is in the same offseason that Russell Wilson and Justin Fields were deemed two of the best quarterbacks available. Yet, he couldn't get anyone to bite.

Now, even the Browns are turning down Wentz, and giving Huntley an opportunity over a player who still views himself as a starting quarterback. Perhaps that's the problem. Wentz hasn't accepted his reality, and teams are punishing him for it.