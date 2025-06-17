Even the worst NFL teams don't want former Chiefs QB Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz signed with the Kansas City Chiefs last offseason for a simple reason – he wanted a chance to rehabilitate his image and finding a starting job long term. The first part of that plan, in which he spent a year helping Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs any way he could, was successful. The second part is a problem, as Wentz remains a free agent past OTAs, with even the worst NFL teams refusing to take a chance on him.

The reasons for this are simple. Wentz believes he is a starting quarterback, and thus is seeking an opportunity where he can compete. There aren't many of those jobs available, especially after the NFL Draft. Wentz will also want starting quarterback money, or at the very least high-end backup dollars. That's not cheap at this point in the offseason. And NFL teams already know what Wentz is. He may have a rocket arm, but he is also turnover prone when he gets starters reps in the wrong system. The same teams that could use a player like Wentz probably have unproven head coaches and offensive coordinators. It's not a natural fit.

Why doesn't Carson Wentz have a job?

A Wentz return to the Chiefs is off the table, as Kansas City signed Gardner Minshew and acquired Bailey Zappe. Natural suitors like the Browns and Saints have passed for whatever reason – Cleveland because they selected Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, and New Orleans because they'd rather rely and learn about their own young passing corps of Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler and Co. These may not be the right decisions short-term, but signing a stopgap like Wentz does little to help any rebuilding team solve their QB problem unless they plan to do so in the 2026 draft class. Wentz, if he struggles, could help just about any team land a top-5 pick for all the wrong reasons.

Most recently, Wentz was linked to the Pittsburgh Steelers as a backup plan if they failed to sign Aaron Rodgers. That didn't come to pass, as Rodgers signed with the Steelers a week ago on a one-year, $13.65 million contract. Not to mention, the Steelers would've rather taken a chance on Mason Rudolph, who is now their backup quarterback, than Wentz.

Carson Wentz's best chance may still be with the New Orleans Saints

For now, Wentz's best hope could still be the Saints. Like I mentioned above, many in the New Orleans QB room, including Jake Haener, would rather not bring in an established veteran. The Saints are saying all the right things in life after Derek Carr, but they are lacking at the position. Wentz will not turn the Saints into a playoff team, but on a one-year prove it deal could establish himself as a starting-caliber quarterback heading into the stretch run of his career.

If New Orleans doesn't come calling, then Wentz may have to swallow his pride and play as a backup once again. It's better than being jobless.