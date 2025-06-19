Brutal Raiders draft bust getting a second chance after UFL breakout

Damon Arnette Jr. had a brutal start to his NFL career. He was drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, played on three teams and never did anything of substance. He ended up having to go to the UFL to get a second chance at football. Now, he has a chance to be a UFL success story after the Houston Texans signed him.

The Texans turned to a former first rounder after Ronald Darby announced he was retiring a few weeks ago. This was a bit of a ripple in their cornerback depth so it makes sense they signed him. Him joining the UFL was a redemption story for him after a troubled run his first time in the NFL.

During his first few seasons in the NFL, he ran into several legal issues, including brandishing weapons while making threats, an alleged hit-and-run and allegedly assaulting a woman. Though his NFL career looked to be over, the UFL provided a chance for him to revive his career.

This past UFL season, Arnette had 18 tackles, a sack and an interception. He played with the Houston Roughnecks, who finished with a 5-5 record in 2025.

Houston Texans, Damon Arnette Jr. might be a perfect match

The Texans need cornerback depth, and Arnette needs a second chance. This is the perfect match as each party has reason to invest in each other. Arnette was a first round pick and quickly became a bust. He knows that this is his very last chance.

It’s a good chance for him too, because the Texans don’t need him to be the No. 1 corner, they just need him to be ready to play when called on. They already have Derek Stingley and Kamari Lassiter. They don’t need Arnette to be a game changer, but if he does, the Texans suddenly have a steal.

Arnette, on the other hand, has a lot to prove. He was given a chance strictly because of name recognition and potential that he tried not to live up to. He didn’t have a great season in the UFL, stats wise, and nothing indicates it’s going to translate to instant success in the NFL.

If he does have a standout season, he could prove he’s worth another contract. The only thing better than a UFL success story is a player that can earn their way to another contract in the NFL. It happened with Sam Darnold and Justin Fields. It’s easier for a quarterback, but Arnette could be proof first rounders still have value — even well after they’ve been considered a bust.