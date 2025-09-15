Buckle up: Cowboys rollercoaster win wasn’t just a Giants thing

Welcome to the Dallas Cowboys experience where this season, your heart rate will be at its peak from the start to the end of the game. That’s how you felt watching Brandon Aubrey nail a 64-yard field goal to force overtime and then make the game-winning field goal to avoid a second-straight division loss.

This wasn’t just a New York Giants thing, though. That’s the identity of this team, at least for this year. This is a team that’s going to have to grind out wins and be in close battles in just about every game. The first two games have been decided by a combined seven points. They needed a wild ending against the Giants to get their first win of 2025.

The Cowboys are a team that is going through reconstruction. They won’t be the team that dominates from start to finish. This defense is too inconsistent to run away with games. As good as Dak Prescott is, he’s wildly inconsistent as well, and the Cowboys offensive line is inexperienced. So get ready, this season is going to be a roller coaster of emotions and elevated heart rates.

Dallas Cowboys fans are in for a long, stress-induced season

This is what happens when your owner is negligent at improving this roster. Micah Parsons aside, this roster isn’t at the level of contending that it needs to be. They have a young offensive line and while they did add George Pickens, they still have some questions about their backfield. When it comes to their defense, it’s simply bad.

The Giants game was a chance to prove that Week 1 was what this team could look like without Parsons. Instead, they proved just why letting Parsons go was a terrible decision. To make matters worse, Jones turned to Jadeveon Clowney who’s old with durability issues as the fill in for having a miserable pass rush.

On top of their pass rush struggles, the secondary had blown coverages left and right. The Giants’ offense isn’t that good to the point that Russell Wilson look like the version of himself that won a Super Bowl in Seattle. After how last week went for New York and how well the Cowboys pass defense played against the Eagles, this was their chance to prove they can survive without Parsons.

The Cowboys won’t ever be as good as they need to be as long as their defense and pass rush is this bad, they will have to be in shoot outs and only time will tell how long this philosophy will last.

The Giants-Cowboys game is evidence into how Dallas’ season will go

This Cowboys teams isn’t built for shootouts each week, but that’s the only way they’ll have a shot at winning. This defense won’t keep too many teams off the scoreboard and in that same tone, their offense is good enough to score when they need to. The problem with that is inconsistency.

Until the fourth quarter, which featured 42 combined points between the two teams, the Cowboys led New York 17-16 and in the fourth quarter at that, it was back and forth scoring from both teams. That fourth quarter is what this season is going to feel like for Cowboys fans this season.

You only have your owner to thank for not investing in the roster like he should have. I guess it will be worth it if you get the wins, but if you don’t, it will be another long season and one that doesn’t look like it will end the championship drought in Dallas.