Buy or Sell: 6 early fantasy football busts and what managers should do

Three weeks isn't a long time in the grand scheme of the NFL, but the timeline in fantasy football is pushed up. You don't have 18 weeks to make the playoffs like you do in the NFL. Every week is even more important. Fantasy football is more difficult than real football.

Okay, okay, okay...that might be a stretch, but this is an important time in your fantasy league, where you need to make moves to salvage things if you're off to a 1-2 or an 0-3 start. Sometimes, that means buying low on a guy. Other times, it means selling a struggling player in hopes that whoever replaces him will help you out more than the departed dude.

Here are six fantasy football busts through the first three weeks of the season and what fantasy managers should do about them. All scoring and ranks are based on half-PPR leagues.

C.J. Stroud - QB25

This was supposed to be a bounce-back year for C.J. Stroud. The Texans brought in new weapons for him. The offensive line was completely redone. His disappointing sophomore season was sure to be a thing of the past, right?

But that attempt to fix the offensive line was a failure, and it's led Stroud to an awful start. And with no easy fix for the line issues and Stroud's decision-making looking worse than ever, there's also no real reason to believe in things turning around. Stroud is a low-end QB2 going forward.

Buy or Sell? Sell!

Ashton Jeanty - RB33

Ashton Jeanty was supposed to take the NFL by storm, but it's been more like a sprinkle as he's averaged 48.0 rushing yards per game, a far cry from the 400 rushing yards per game he averaged at Boise State last year. (That's a joke — he only averaged 185.8.)

Jeanty may have gotten off to a slow start, but it also seems clear that the Raiders trust him to get back on track. The No. 2 player on the Raiders in carries is Zamir White, who has 37 fewer than Jeanty already. Jeanty averages 15.7 attempts per game while White is at 3.3 per game.

The usage is there. As Jeanty gets more and more comfortable in the NFL, the production is going to come along with it. If you can buy low on him right now, do it.

Buy or Sell? Buy!

Isiah Pacheco - RB49

It's been a rough start to the season for the Chiefs, who sit at 1-2 on the year. In the two losses, running back Isiah Pacheco averaged 23.5 rushing yards per game.

He was better in the team's win over the Giants, though. Not, like, great, but he had 10 carries for 45 yards in Kansas City's 22-9 victory.

Pacheco is a hard-nosed runner who is capable of big things, but his injury-shortened 2024 season wasn't great, as he dropped from 66.8 rushing yards per game in 2023 down to 44.3 last year.

Even if Pacheco plays more like he did in Week 3 than he did in Week 1 and Week 2, he's not going to be giving fantasy managers much, especially considering he's scored zero touchdowns over his last nine games.

Buy or Sell? Sel!

Marvin Harrison Jr. - WR43

Marvin Harrison Jr. hasn't really made much of a leap in his second NFL season. In fact, his 47.3 receiving yards per game are fewer than he averaed as a rookie.

The talent is there for Harrison to bounce back, but I'm just not sure it happens. He's already got two drops this season on just 17 targets, and he plays on a Cardinals team that isn't taking a lot of big shots with its passing game, with the team throwing for the fifth-fewest yards so far while averaging the second-fewest intended air yards per attempt.

With Harrison having to share targets with tight end Trey McBride, there's just not a lot of opportunities here without the Cardinals radically shifting their offensive approach on the fly. It's hard to see that happening.

Buy or Sell? Sell!

Drake London - WR51

The lack of receiving options in Atlanta was supposed to mean a big year from Drake London just because the team had to throw the ball to someone. Instead, London has averaged 53.0 receiving yards per game, his lowest number since his rookie year.

It's possible that quarterback Michael Penix Jr. keeps playing poorly and London keeps suffering for it, but I don't think that's the case. Either Penix starts to show some things soon or the Falcons might just bench him for Kirk Cousins, something that would send London's fantasy value through the roof.

Sure, London could keep disappointing you, but there's an actual path to something useful here. Hold him if you have him. See if you can buy low if you don't.

Buy or Sell? Buy!

Colston Loveland - TE51

Rookie tight ends are always risky, but first-round pick Colston Loveland was expected to have at least some kind of role in Chicago.

Instead, Loveland has three catches this season and has barely seen the field. He had a season-high three targets in Week 3, but he played just six offensive snaps before suffering a hip injury. Now, we have a hobbled rookie tight end who might have had one big play in Week 3, but who has still been inconsistent all season. Maybe his role will grow, but I still don't trust him in fantasy,

Buy or Sell? Sell!