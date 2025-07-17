Cam Heyward told Steelers fans exactly what they wanted to hear about T.J. Watt trade speculation

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been incredibly active this offseason, bringing in big-names like quarterback Aaron Rodgers, wide receiver D.K. Metcalf, and cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Yet, they are facing uncertainty from their best player, pass rusher T.J. Watt, who is seeking a contract extension. It's unclear whether the two sides will get close to a deal, but there have been trade rumors circulating.

Watt's teammate and fellow defensive lineman Cam Heyward doesn't want to hear about trade speculation. During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Heyward said that he would personally go talk to Steelers general manager Omar Khan to let him know, "that's not happening."

"I'm going up to Omar and telling him, 'That's not happening,'" said Heyward. "If there's even a trade that gets up there, I don't think it helps our team to trade a guy like that."

This is exactly what Steelers fans need to hear. A top Steelers star will personally ensure that the general manager doesn't even think about trading away Watt.

The edge rusher market has seen a spike in price tags after the Steelers' rivals, the Cleveland Browns, signed Myles Garrett to a four-year, $160 milllion contract extension. This came after Garrett requested a trade to a contender.

As for recent talks between the Steelers and the star, there is reportedly an offer on the table from the team. However, that deal is not what the pass rusher is looking for. As negotiations stretched, trade talk increased, and the Steelers have reportedly been doing their due diligence regarding trade value, as Watt is set to hit unrestricted free agency at the end of the 2025 season.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler says that Watt is looking for more guaranteed money on his contract. In terms of guaranteed money among pass rushers, Garrett has the most with $123.6 million. It's unknown if that is the range Watt is looking for.

Either way, there is still time for the Steelers and Watt to agree to terms on an extension. But Heyward wants to hear nothing about a trade, whether that's from fans, talking heads, or even the team's general manager.