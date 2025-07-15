TJ Watt has all but confirmed a former Steelers GM screwed him over

Pittsburgh Steelers EDGE TJ Watt needs a new contract. While the Steelers themselves don't sound all that concerned with Watt's likely holdout, perhaps they should be. Watt is set to earn a contract extension north of what Myles Garrett received ($40 million per year) when all is said and done. The holdup on such a deal is, as always, guaranteed money. For Watt, that guaranteed dough is an even bigger deal, as he is over the age of 30 and this is his last real chance at a payday. It doesn't help that his current contract offers little reprieve.

Watt's current contract, which he signed back in 2021, pays him a shade over $21 million – though none of it is guaranteed. This in itself is an insult to Watt, but one he should've seen coming. Pittsburgh's last GM, Kevin Colbert, negotiated the contract with Watt's representation in training camp of 2021. In fact, the process was quite similar to this season.

TJ Watt wants his guaranteed money from the Steelers

This time around, Watt will make sure to earn what is rightfully his. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler all but

“Pittsburgh remains optimistic. I’m told they want to get a deal done,” Fowler said on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “I know there’s been the trade chatter out there. Teams I’ve talked to don’t really expect him to be moved, but this is an issue of guaranteed money as a sticking point. The structure of the deal, all those details.”

The reason Watt is so hellbent on receiving guaranteed money is because his current deal offers none on the final year of his contract. Colbert wasn't trying to pull a fast one on Watt by any means – an increase in guaranteed money is a new phenomenon in NFL circles, and one the owners have been trying to avoid for decades – but it sure as hell doesn't help matters.

“Most people I talk to around the league do expect him to be the highest-paid pass rusher when he does get paid,” Fowler continued. “That doesn’t seem to be an issue. It’s about the other details that they haven’t been able to lock in on between the team and the player.”

TJ Watt remains the most important part of Steelers defense

Watt took a proverbial step back last season. While he was still in the running for Defensive Player of the Year and one of the best players at his position, he disappeared down the stretch, much like the rest of the Steelers defense. Pittsburgh relies heavily on its pass rush and invested even more in the rest of the defense this offseason. They can ill-afford more drama with Watt over guaranteed cash, though the only outcome worse than that would be getting rid of him altogether.

The trade chatter isn't based on reality, but it does create a narrative for a team that already features Aaron Rodgers and Jalen Ramsey – two drama kings in their own right. Watt is an introvert, and lacks the flare for the dramatic like those two. One can only hope he goes about his business quietly while the new Steelers GM, Omar Khan, tries to fix his predecessor's mistake.