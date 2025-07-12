Steelers rumors about T.J. Watt trade should worry fans with subtext

The Pittsburgh Steelers and T.J. Watt don't seem close to resolving their well-chronicled contractual stalemate. Barring a significant turn of events, this standstill figures to get worse before it gets better. With that in mind, it brings us no pleasure to say the latest intel from The Pat McAfee Show's Mark Kaboly inadvertently validates that notion.

Steelers are still in a holding pattern with T.J. Watt's contract extension. Length of deal, guarantees and total value -- basically everything, to some varying degrees -- are the sticking points right now.



Even so, there is no anticipation for Watt to holdout when camp starts… — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) July 11, 2025

Per Kaboly, Watt and the Steelers remain "in a holding pattern," as they try to hammer out an extension. "Basically everything, to varying degrees -- are sticking points right now." That frankly sounds like a doomsday scenario, and a hidden element of this update further exacerbates the problem.

What latest Steelers-T.J. Watt update didn't say sounds alarms in Pittsburgh

There's reportedly no concern about Watt skipping training camp starting on July 23 to send a message to Pittsburgh's front office, which is encouraging. Kaboly also notes that the Steelers haven't contacted other teams about trading the perennial All-Pro edge rusher, another small win. But reading between the lines, that doesn't mean suitors aren't inquiring about his availability, which oddly wasn't addressed.

Generally speaking, Kaboly's info dump is positive. Pittsburgh and Watt ostensibly don't have much traction on an agreement, but they're keeping negotiations cordial. Yet, Steeler Nation probably hoped to hear something like: "Despite no deal being imminent, the two sides are determined to prolong their immensely successful partnership."

Instead, fans are now left wondering if the Steelers are entertaining offers for Watt. Not actively shopping the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year doesn't mean he's not available. Those are two very distinct phrases, one being far less reassuring than the other.

While Kaboly suggests otherwise, the standstill has reached a point where Watt holding out into the 2025 NFL campaign can't be ruled out. Missing games is within the range of outcomes, and it feels like a breakup could be too. The uncertainty surrounding the situation is concerning, and not touching on whether suitors are calling the Steelers doesn't help matters.

No one has recorded more sacks than Watt since entering the pros in 2017 (108.0), and only one other player has cracked the century mark. His 11.5 dumps last year were the fewest we've seen from him in a healthy season since he was a rookie. Nonetheless, he found other ways to dominate last year, tallying 61 tackles (19 for loss), a league-leading six forced fumbles and four pass deflections.

Pro Football Focus (PFF) graded Watt as the No. 3 overall edge defender out of 211 qualified players in 2024. He was sixth in pass-rush situations and rated the top run stopper among his positional peers. The Steelers' franchise centerpiece turns 31 in October and is entering the final year of his current pact.