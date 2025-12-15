Carolina Panthers playoff scenarios: The NFC South is still within reach

The Carolina Panthers virtually have just one way to get into the NFL playoffs: Win the NFC South. That division has been terrible the last few seasons, though the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that division for the last few years, the Panthers are in the hunt this year. They have to play the Buccaneers twice before the end of the season, which will determine the division winner.

Carolina can’t clinch the NFC South title yet, and losing to the the New Orleans Saints makes it that much harder ahead of next week’s game against the Bucs. Here are the scenarios Carolina needs to get into the NFL playoffs.

How the Carolina Panthers can clinch a playoff berth

Scenarios

Win out

Beat Tampa Bay twice

With Tampa Bay’s loss to Atlanta on Thursday night, the Panthers moved up to first place in the NFC South, which means the easiest option for them was to win out. Sunday's loss means they can't afford anymore losses this season. Tampa Bay is back in the driver seat of the NFC South division, meaning if they win out, they're in and the Panthers are out.

The worst thing about the loss for the Panthers is that it means they can't clinch the playoffs until the final week of the season. Had they beat the Saints, they would have been able to clinch the playoff and NFC South title with a win next week.

What are the Carolina Panthers’ playoff chances?

Entering Week 15, the Panthers had a 55 percent chance to reach the playoffs, per NFL.com . That dropped to 25 percent with the loss. That means it's not impossible, but it a lot less likely now with their seventh loss of the season. The Buccaneers open the perfect chance for them to end their playoff drought and they squandered it.

Carolina hasn’t been to the postseason since 2017 and it felt like it was going to be even longer before they got back. They could end that drought this year, though now, they’re no longer in control of how they finish. With Tampa Bay’s midseason collapse, all the Panthers had to do is beat the Saints -- who are among the worst teams in the NFL. Now losing is no longer an option.

What are the Carolina Panthers’ chances to win NFC South division?

According to The Athletic’s NFL Playoff simulator, the Panthers had a 47 percent chance to win the NFC South title game after the early window games. Depending on what happens next week it will determine the Panthers chances of winning the NFC South, which is most likely their only way in.

The Seattle Seahawks game only matters if the Panthers lose next week to Tampa Bay. To get to the playoffs with a loss next week, the Panthers would need to beat the Bucs in Week 18. Like the previous scenario, the Seahawks game wouldn’t matter.

They have to win next week. A loss in the first of two games between the Panthers and the Bucs would make it a lot harder to get in and put a lot more pressure on the season finale. The Panthers lost control of their playoff fate for the time being, but winning next week gives all the control they'll need to end their playoff drought.