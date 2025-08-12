Carson Wentz just got a lifeline to reunite with struggling former Chiefs teammate

Former Kansas City Chiefs backup quarterback Carson Wentz needed a lifeline. When the Chiefs fell in the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles, Wentz's career as Patrick Mahomes backup was essentially over. Wentz signed with Kansas City in the first place with the hope of reviving his reputation, and getting a starting opportunity this offseason. That hasn't quite paid off despite the weak QB market, and Wentz is on the outside looking in, waiting by the phone for a call.

That call could finally come, but from an unexpected source. Green Bay Packers starting quarterback Jordan Love is set to undergo thumb surgery. While all indications from Matt LaFleur and Brian Gutekunst are that Love should be ready to play come Week 1, the 26-year-old California native has also missed time last season, playing only 15 games.

Packers QB depth chart offers a lot to be desired

Green Bay is confident in Malik Willis, but the Packers offense becomes one-dimensional when the Liberty product is under center. The Packers winning record with Willis is more of a testament to LaFleur's system than the quarterback himself.

Behind Willis is Penn State standout Sean Clifford, who is competing for his job this training camp with Canadian football star Taylor Elgersma. The latter looked more impressive in limited playing time during the Packers first preseason game against the New York Jets, but LaFleur hasn't noted much about that battle or whether he plans to carry a third quarterback on the roster this season.

Adding a veteran like Wentz to the roster would all but make that decision easier for LaFleur. Clifford would likely be the casualty, with Elgersma receiving an opportunity on the practice squad if he so chooses.

Familiarity could work in Carson Wentz's favor if Packers are interested

If Wentz were to sign with the Packers, he could provide a lifeline of his own to one of his former Chiefs teammates, Mecole Hardman. Hardman has struggled in training camp thus far with the Packers, and even muffed a punt during the team's first preseason game. If Hardman is to make the roster, he'll have to prove he can be a special teams threat as well as an option in the passing game.

Hardman, for now, is listed as a third-string option on the outside behind Jayden Reed and Christian Watson. The good news for the two-time Super Bowl champion is that both of those players are injured, with Watson expected to be placed on the PUP list.

While Wentz and Hardman don't have an extensive history, they have practiced together in Kansas City. Surely, at some point, Hardman has caught passes from Wentz. That is more than can be said about Hardman and Love, Willis, Clifford or Elgersma.

A Kansas City reunion could be in order, and in doing so would help both Wentz and Hardman find a job heading into the 2025-26 regular season.