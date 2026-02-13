CeeDee Lamb cranked up the heat on Cowboys to get a deal done with George Pickens

Another disappointing season for the Dallas Cowboys has fans thinking of ways this team can get back to the Super Bowl for the first time in three decades. One thing they all are unanimous on is that George Pickens must be re-signed, virtually no matter what, after the great year he had in Dallas.

While he didn't exactly go as far as to say Pickens is a must-sign, fellow star wideout CeeDee Lamb did put pressure on the Cowboys to get a deal done with his teammate based on all the complimentary things he had to say about him.

"Even when you're tired, you have another guy that's ready to make a play, that'll give you your energy back," Lamb said about Pickens, while appearing in an exclusive interview with FanSided on behalf of Old Spice. "I call him an energizer. Like he's gonna bring that swag to the position, that energy, that toughness, and everything in between. I feel like he was a bit misconstrued out in Pittsburgh, but he got to Dallas and found himself, and I loved every bit of it. Just watching him grow overall as a player, mentally, and the way that he prepares week in and week out, so I feel like I got the closer look to see how great he really is."

Lamb was complimentary not only of Pickens' ability, but also of how great a teammate Pickens was. He didn't mince words at all in that regard. The Cowboys must take Lamb's words into account when deciding Pickens' future.

Re-signing George Pickens should be the Cowboys' No. 1 priority

Feb 2, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens during NFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse at Moscone Center South Building. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

I can understand why it might seem counterproductive for the Cowboys to give Pickens the monster contract he's likely seeking following his breakout year when they're already paying Lamb a lot of money to be their WR1. Spending such a large chunk of their cap on two receivers plus Dak Prescott might not sound great, but we can't ignore how dominant this offense was in 2025.

The Cowboys ranked second in the NFL in passing yards per game and sixth in points per game. Sure, having Prescott and Lamb gives their offense a high floor regardless, but Pickens joining the mix brought this unit to new heights. The reasons Lamb outlined were a huge reason why.

First and foremost, Pickens is supremely talented. We saw that in his Pittsburgh Steelers days, and we saw that this season when he shattered career highs with 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns. Second, Pickens' presence makes life easier for Lamb and everyone else. He requires a lot of attention, much like Lamb. Defenses can only pay Lamb so much attention when Pickens is on the other side of the field, and vice versa.

Yes, the Cowboys have needs to address, particularly on the defensive side of the ball, but there are ways they can get creative and ensure those needs are addressed while also re-signing Pickens. Keeping Pickens in town long-term will not only ensure Dallas' offense is among the best in the league for years to come, but keep Lamb, a franchise cornerstone, happy, knowing his job will be much easier.