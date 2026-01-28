NFL free agency rankings: Matching one Top 25 player with a non-playoff team

While NFL fans patiently wait for the Super Bowl to take place, the 30 NFL teams that fell short in their attempt to play in the Big Game are focused on the offseason. Free agency is going to begin sooner rather than later, with legal tampering just a little over a month away. This is something to look forward to.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the top free agents in this offseason's class, courtesy of FanSided's Cody Williams, and match 18 of them with each team that missed the playoffs.

Kyle Pitts (TE, Atlanta Falcons)

New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons - NFL 2025 | Todd Kirkland/GettyImages

Predicted landing spot: Atlanta Falcons

Kyle Pitts hasn't quite met expectations after the Atlanta Falcons used the No. 4 overall pick on him in the 2021 NFL Draft, but he is coming off arguably his best season, recording 928 receiving yards (most since 2021) and a career-high five touchdown receptions. As maddeningly inconsistent as he is, Pitts was one of the NFL's best tight ends in 2025 and is still just 25 years old.

What makes Pitts staying with Atlanta feel like such a lock, though, is the newly hired Kevin Stefanski's presence. Stefanski didn't have much to work with as the Cleveland Browns' head coach, but he always seemed to get the most out of his tight ends, as David Njoku has been a consistent contributor when healthy, and Harold Fannin Jr. broke out in his rookie year this past season.

Rico Dowdle (RB, Carolina Panthers)

Predicted landing spot: Minnesota Vikings

Rico Dowdle followed up his 1,000-yard season with the Dallas Cowboys in 2024 with another 1,000-yard season, this time with the Carolina Panthers, in 2025. What's most impressive about what Dowdle did this past season is put up fantastic numbers despite beginning the year as a clear backup to Chuba Hubbard. The Panthers have Hubbard locked in through the 2028 season, so the need for Dowdle isn't really there. The Minnesota Vikings, however, could really use him.

Sure, they have Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason locked in for the 2026 season, but Jones is a 31-year-old coming off his least efficient season and has missed five or more games in two of the last three seasons, and Mason is a player the Vikings can upgrade on.

Rasheed Walker (OT, Green Bay Packers)

Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions | Gregory Shamus/GettyImages

Predicted landing spot: Las Vegas Raiders

The Green Bay Packers have a slew of impactful free agents and 25-year-old Rasheed Walker is no exception. It'd hurt to lose him, knowing that he was able to stay healthy (unlike many of his fellow Packers offensive linemen), and he has been a solid starter after being selected in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but the Las Vegas Raiders are desperate enough for an offensive lineman to pry him out of Green Bay.

As bad as Geno Smith was, no quarterback could have realistically succeeded behind one of, if not the worst offensive line in the NFL. Walker might not be worth the gaudy price tag he's likely going to receive, but the Raiders need talent on their line to protect whichever quarterback they select with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and Walker is one of the best linemen available.

Romeo Doubs (WR, Green Bay Packers)

Predicted landing spot: New York Jets

Romeo Doubs was the Packers' leading receiver this season, but he had only 724 receiving yards, the 43rd most in the NFL. Doubs is a solid wideout to be clear, but when it comes to WR1s, he's one of the worst in the NFL. The Packers ought to find an upgrade at the receiver position, and there's a good chance that Doubs, a talented 25-year-old who has put up 600+ yards in each of the last three seasons, will get more money from a different team than the Packers should commit to giving him.

One team that figures to be in the running for Doubs is the New York Jets. Yes, they have Garrett Wilson, but it's worth noting that despite only playing in eight games, Wilson led the team in receiving yards. That does speak to how lousy the Jets' quarterback play was, but it also shows how non-existent their receiver depth was beyond Wilson. Doubs is a young player the Jets can keep around for a while, and it's not as if New York needs him to be a true WR1. Wilson and Doubs can form one of the better and underrated young receiver duos in the AFC if this comes to fruition.

Travis Etienne Jr. (RB, Jacksonville Jaguars)

Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars | Sam Greenwood/GettyImages

Predicted landing spot: Kansas City Chiefs

The Jacksonville Jaguars will likely try to re-sign Travis Etienne Jr., a 27-year-old coming off a 1,100-yard season, but is this really in their best interest? Etienne is a good player, but the Jaguars have promising rookie Bhayshul Tuten in the mix and Liam Coen, a fantastic play caller who can almost certainly get the most out of any running back, on the sidelines.

The Jaguars should bring him back at a reasonable price, but there's a pretty good chance the Kansas City Chiefs will make the price unreasonable for them. The Chiefs are coming off a disastrous season, and their running back duo of Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt played a role in their demise. Etienne is a clear upgrade over both and should help the Chiefs bounce back in 2026.

Running Back Yards Y/A Travis Etienne 1,107 4.3 Isiah Pacheco 462 3.9 Kareem Hunt 611 3.7

John Franklin-Myers (DL, Denver Broncos)

Predicted landing spot: Detroit Lions

It's no coincidence that during John Franklin Myers' two-year stint with the Denver Broncos, the Broncos' defense has been among the best in the NFL. Franklin-Myers doesn't deserve all of the credit, obviously, but he set a career-high with 7.0 sacks in 2024 and eclipsed that total with 7.5 in 2025. Franklin-Myers is one of the most underrated defensive linemen in the NFL, and it'd be wise for the Broncos, a team with ample cap space, to bring him back, but perhaps another team out there, like the Detroit Lions, will give him a substantial offer the Broncos won't beat.

The Lions have Aidan Hutchinson, but need more production on the other side of their defensive line. That's where Franklin-Myers, who has a relationship with GM Brad Holmes, who was part of the Los Angeles Rams' front office when they drafted him in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, comes in. He shouldn't break the bank and would be a very impactful addition.

Alontae Taylor (CB, New Orleans Saints)

NFL: JAN 04 Saints at Falcons | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Predicted landing spot: Miami Dolphins

Alontae Taylor had arguably his best NFL season in 2025 with the New Orleans Saints, so it'd be a bit confounding if the team didn't re-sign a 27-year-old they selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but they don't need him as badly as a team like the Miami Dolphins does.

The Dolphins have several cornerbacks, including Rasul Douglas and Jack Jones, set to hit free agency this offseason. Taylor would fill a need, and there's reason to believe a change of scenery will bring out the best in him.

Quay Walker (LB, Green Bay Packers)

Predicted landing spot: Cincinnati Bengals

The Packers should want Quay Walker, a 25-year-old who just set a career-high with 128 tackles in 2025, to stick around long-term, but declining his fifth-year option before the season made it clear they'd be fine with him departing. Odds are, he'll do just that, and the Cincinnati Bengals would be a great fit in that situation.

Everyone knows this Bengals' defense is starved for talent on the defensive side of the ball, and Walker would immediately become one of the best players in that unit. He's going to cost a lot, but the Bengals, a team desperate to capitalize on Joe Burrow's window while he's in town, need to do whatever it takes to bring him aboard.

Isaiah Likely (TE, Baltimore Ravens)

Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers - NFL 2025 | Michael Owens/GettyImages

Predicted landing spot: Washington Commanders

The Baltimore Ravens could, and probably should, try to re-sign Isaiah Likely, the most talented tight end in this year's free agency class, but after extending Mark Andrews a couple of months ago, it feels likely that both sides will be more than fine moving on. The Ravens have other needs to address, and Likely can get more targets elsewhere.

The Washington Commanders stick out as a landing spot. The Commanders have an outstanding quarterback, and with Zach Ertz's time with the team likely coming to a close after tearing his ACL, the need for a tight end is there. Likely is younger and better, making him a desirable option for Washington to consider.

Mike Evans (WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Predicted landing spot: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' strongest position is wide receiver, so it'd make some sense for them to let 32-year-old Mike Evans, coming off an injury-ravaged season, walk, while spending the money saved on other needs, but does anyone really think that'll happen?

Evans has spent his entire 12-year career with the Bucs, and when healthy, he's consistently been one of the best wideouts in the NFL. To put it simply, I'll believe Mike Evans will play elsewhere when (if I ever do) see it. Honestly, the Bucs should not allow Evans to wear another uniform at this point, either.

Alec Pierce (WR, Indianapolis Colts)

Jacksonville Jaguars v Indianapolis Colts | Cooper Neill/GettyImages

Predicted landing spot: Cleveland Browns

NFL fans had been waiting for Alec Pierce to do what he did in 2025. He eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark for the first time with the Indianapolis Colts while leading the league in yards per reception for a second straight year. He's always been a big-play threat, but this season was the most consistent he's been. At just 25 years of age, he'll generate tons of interest on the open market, and the Cleveland Browns could make sense as a landing spot given their lack of talent in their wide receiver room.

Statistic Alec Pierce Jerry Jeudy Targets 84 106 Receptions 47 50 Receiving Yards 1,003 602 Touchdowns 6 2

The quarterback play was drastically different in Indianapolis than in Cleveland, obviously, but with fewer targets sent his way, Pierce was much more efficient than Jerry Jeudy, the Browns' best receiver by far, in 2025. Jeudy's play would certainly tick up with a different quarterback, but I do also think Pierce is just the better wideout right now, and someone the Browns would be wise to target to play alongside their current WR1.

Braden Smith (OT, Indianapolis Colts)

Predicted landing spot: Arizona Cardinals

Braden Smith has been rock-solid throughout his eight-year tenure with the Colts, and the Colts' offensive line played a huge role in what was a breakout season before Daniel Jones' injury. With that in mind, the Colts should look to keep the 29-year-old in town, but the money he could get elsewhere could be what drives him away. The Arizona Cardinals are a team that could pry him away from Indianapolis.

The Cardinals had one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL this past season, particularly on the right side. Smith has been a right tackle for most of his career, and can really steady that side of the line opposite Paris Johnson Jr. The Cardinals need to find their quarterback of the future, but having a solid offensive line for whoever that quarterback is can only be considered a good thing.

Breece Hall (RB, New York Jets)

New England Patriots v New York Jets - NFL 2025 | Evan Bernstein/GettyImages

Predicted landing spot: New Orleans Saints

When the Jets missed the playoffs, Breece Hall said, "It's a yearly thing, it definitely starts to weigh on you." Does that sound like a player who is eager to re-sign with the team? Sure, money talks, but the 24-year-old who just eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in 2025 can get a lot of money anywhere, and are we sure the Jets, a team nowhere near competing, should even be meeting what'll surely be a lofty asking price in free agency?

The New Orleans Saints aren't exactly contenders, but they showed glimpses of a team on the rise down the stretch with Tyler Shough under center, and with Alvin Kamara aging and entering his final year under contract, the Saints could use a running back, particularly one of Hall's ability, to take the reins in the backfield.

Jaelan Phillips (EDGE, Philadelphia Eagles)

Predicted landing spot: Tennessee Titans

Jaelan Phillips made the most of his opportunity after getting traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, recording 28 tackles (four for loss) and a pair of sacks in eight games. He stayed fully healthy for the first time since 2022 and had his best season since that year's breakout as a result. The Eagles would be wise to keep him in the mix, considering how well their defense played, particularly after acquiring him, but the Tennessee Titans have the most cap space in the NFL, according to Spotrac. Money could be what leads Phillips elsewhere.

Rank Team Projected Cap Space 1 Tennessee Titans $101M 2 Las Vegas Raiders $88.6M 3 Los Angeles Chargers $88M 4 New York Jets $83.5M 5 Seattle Seahawks $76.4M

There's a world in which the Titans sign Phillips and still have the most cap space in the NFL if they backload his contract. The Titans need players who can pressure the quarterback, and Phillips is that. Bringing him in under new head coach Robert Saleh, a defensive mastermind, could lead to his best years yet, too.

Daniel Jones (QB, Indianapolis Colts)

Green Bay Packers v Indianapolis Colts - NFL Preseason 2025 | Michael Hickey/GettyImages

Predicted landing spot: Indianapolis Colts

His Torn Achilles practically ended their season, but what Daniel Jones did with the Colts cannot be ignored. For the first 13 weeks of the season, Jones had the Colts atop an extremely competitive AFC South division and was playing by far the best football of his career.

To put it simply, the Colts have no choice but to re-sign him. Not only did Jones flourish in Indianapolis, but they traded two first-round picks to acquire Sauce Gardner at the trade deadline, so barring overpaying a different free agent, Jones is really all they have as far as appealing options go under center. There's an obvious risk of the contract not playing out well, as New York Giants fans know all too well, but there's no better fit for both sides than to stick together.

Tyler Linderbaum (C, Baltimore Ravens)

Predicted landing spot: New York Giants

The Baltimore Ravens should re-sign Tyler Linderbaum, but if that was happening, why hasn't it by now? The Ravens declined his fifth-year option and have not been able to figure out an extension as of this writing. If the Ravens aren't set on meeting what is certainly a high asking price for the 25-year-old, odds are, another team will.

The New York Giants could be that team. Cap space admittedly could be an issue, but with John Harbaugh on the sidelines, signing former Ravens feels likely. Linderbaum has been one of the best interior offensive linemen in the NFL since debuting in 2022, and while the Giants don't necessarily need a center, Linderbaum would make an already pretty good offensive line one of the NFC's best.

George Pickens (WR, Dallas Cowboys)

Predicted landing spot: Dallas Cowboys

By trading for George Pickens, the Dallas Cowboys formed one of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL. Everyone knows how good CeeDee Lamb is, but the uber-talented Pickens flourished in his first opportunity to play with an elite quarterback, shattering previous career highs with over 1,400 yards and nine touchdowns.

Statistic 2025 Previous Career High (Year) Targets 137 106 (2023) Receptions 93 63 (2023) Receiving Yards 1,429 1,140 (2023) Touchdowns 9 5 (2023)

Pickens got the ball much more than he ever had and thrived. Why would either side want to break this up? The Cowboys' passing attack is elite when healthy with Prescott, Lamb and Pickens, and Pickens has a chance to put up numbers while playing in a state with no state income tax. As boring as it is to predict, the Cowboys re-signing Pickens is the likely outcome.

Trey Hendrickson (EDGE, Cincinnati Bengals)

Predicted landing spot: Baltimore Ravens

Why not save the spiciest prediction for last? Should the Bengals pay Trey Hendrickson? Of course. They should have paid him last year, but didn't. I suppose keeping him past the trade deadline keeps the door open to a deal getting done, but their refusal to pay him makes it abundantly clear that, for whatever reason, they're unwilling to commit to him long-term. Hendrickson deserves a long-term deal that makes him one of the highest-paid edge rushers in the league. If the Bengals won't do that, perhaps their AFC North rivals will.

Team Sacks NFL Rank Jacksonville Jaguars 32 27th Arizona Cardinals 30 T-28th Carolina Panthers 30 T-28th Baltimore Ravens 30 T-28th New York Jets 26 31st San Francisco 49ers 20 32nd

The Ravens were tied for third-to-last in sacks in 2025 and could lose key edge rushers like Dre'Mont Jones and Kyle Van Noy to free agency, making Hendrickson, a player who put up back-to-back 17.5 sack seasons before 2025, an ideal fit. Getting Hendrickson out of Cincinnati and on a team serious about contending for a Super Bowl could get Hendrickson and the Ravens back to elite form.