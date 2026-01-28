Predicting 10 big-name NFL trade candidates and the teams that will cut a deal

The NFL offseason is officially underway for 30 of 32 teams. The Super Bowl is on everyone's mind, and understandably so, but the coming months will provide us with plenty of extracurricular entertainment as well. The trade rumors are bubbling up already. The NFL is a soap opera at the end of the day, so breakups and new relationships will be the talk of the town.

Let's dive into 10 NFL stars (either in name or impact) on the block and determine their most likely landing spot.

QB Shedeur Sanders

Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals - NFL 2025 | Justin Casterline/GettyImages

Landing spot: Philadelphia Eagles

The Cleveland Browns' QB room hit a dead end in 2025. Both Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel were abject disasters. Deshaun Watson is due back next season, but he has been overpaid and underwhelming for years. A second major knee injury won't help. There's a good chance we see Cleveland targeting either Trinidad Chambliss or Ty Simpson in the first round of the NFL Draft. In the meantime, keeping Sanders — and all the media nonsense inherent to him — on the roster feels like an exercise in pointless annoyance.

That's not to say Sanders does not have appeal as a development project elsewhere. Cleveland moved ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles on draft night a year ago to claim Sanders in the fifth round. If the Eagles are willing to cough up a sixth- or seventh-round pick to see what Sanders can show them in practice, the Browns ought to consider it. Sanders would benefit from the, um... stability (?) in Philadelphia. There's a real culture there (normally) and Howie Roseman knows what he's doing, at least.

WR D.J. Moore

NFC Divisional Playoffs: Los Angeles Rams v Chicago Bears | Michael Reaves/GettyImages

Landing spot: Tennessee Titans

D.J. Moore put some incredible plays on tape this season, but he also gave up on a critical route in the NFC Divisional Round, leading to an interception. Moore's reputation is a mixed bag. He's also entering the penultimate year of his contract, with Rome Odunze separating as the Chicago Bears' WR1 and Caleb Williams' favorite target. Now might be the time for the Bears to cash in.

The Tennessee Titans desperately need to find some help for Cam Ward. Say what you will about Moore, the dude is a monster and only two years removed from a career-high 1,364 receiving yards. Still 28, with gas left in the tank, this feels like a reasonable upside swing for a Titans team with cap space to burn. Ward has all the talent necessary for a star leap in year two, and new OC Brian Daboll is a tried-and-true playcaller. Moore can help the Titans turn this ship around.

QB Mac Jones

Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers - NFL 2025 | Lachlan Cunningham/GettyImages

Landing spot: Minnesota Vikings

Mac Jones and Kyle Shanahan finally lived their shared dream when the former first-round pick filled in for an injured Brock Purdy this season. Shanahan reportedly preferred Jones over Trey Lance back in the 2021 draft. It seems like he was onto something, as Jones delivered impressive results in eight starts for the San Francisco 49ers. He completed 69.4 percent of his passes and threw 13 touchdowns to six interceptions.

Purdy is still the 49ers' franchise QB, however, so it would make sense to cash in while Jones' stock is high. It's unclear how much the Minnesota Vikings trust J.J. McCarthy at this point. The decision to move on from Sam Darnold has aged like milk; even if Minnesota still believes in McCarthy long term, finding a competent bridge quarterback should be an offseason priority. The Vikings' offense borrows liberally from Shanahan's scheme. Darnold went from backup duty in San Francisco to starter in Minnesota and blossomed. Perhaps Jones can follow a similar arc.

RB Alvin Kamara

New York Giants v New Orleans Saints - NFL 2025 | Sean Gardner/GettyImages

Landing spot: Kansas City Chiefs

Alvin Kamara and the New Orleans Saints are trending toward a breakup, contingent on their ability to find a taker. Running back value tends to plummet after age 30 and Kamara is no exception, as he averaged a career-low 3.6 yards per carry in 2025. He put up 657 scrimmage yards and a single touchdown in 11 starts. Kellen Moore's offense is clearly ready to move on. An $18 million cap hit won't help his market, but Kamara's track record should keep some teams on the hook.

The Kansas City Chiefs are the clean and easy fit, especially if New Orleans proves willing to absorb any of Kamara's remaining deal. The veteran running back ought to land on a contender. His pass-catching should prove useful to Patrick Mahomes, who doesn't have much of a rapport with current RB1 Isiah Pacheco. Kamara is no longer the superstar of yore, but as a change-of-pace option with experience and versatility, the Chiefs can get plenty of mileage out of him.

QB Geno Smith

New York Giants v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025 | Candice Ward/GettyImages

Landing spot: Atlanta Falcons

The Las Vegas Raiders decided to acquire Geno Smith last offseason instead of drafting a quarterback or signing Sam Darnold. Whoops. Smith completely fell apart. All his bad habits resurfaced and the Raiders supporting cast offered zero margin for error. Smith can still zip it a long distance, but 17 interceptions and four fumbles (in only 15 games, no less) is hard to stomach.

Smith is still fairly affordable by quarterback standards as he enters the final year of his contract. Maybe the 35-year-old is out of gas, but he was such a dynamic weapon in Seattle in 2024. It's hard to get that version of Smith out of one's mind. He probably looks better on a real team. The Atlanta Falcons should probably spice it up and cut Kirk Cousins. Michael Penix is still recovering from an ACL injury. Smith can come in with a full complement of weapons and give Kevin Stefanski the closest thing he's seen to a real quarterback in quite some time.

CB Trent McDuffie

Washington Commanders v Kansas City Chiefs - NFL 2025 | Brooke Sutton/GettyImages

Landing spot: Washington Commanders

Trent McDuffie hopes to reset the cornerback market in the next year, which puts his Chiefs future in doubt. The 25-year-old missed four games this season, but still logged an interception along with 63 tackles, doing his part despite Kansas City's collective collapse. The Chiefs still have tons of long-term money on the books and probably don't want to hand McDuffie a record-breaking contract, which sets the wheels in motion for a trade.

Enter the Washington Commanders. Dan Quinn has proven his ability to lead a great defense, but Washington just bled points last season. The roster is way too old, and the DB room features more than its share of question marks. McDuffie can come in, in the prime of his career, and give the Commanders a new long-term staple on the outside. Lest we forget, the Commanders are only a year removed from an appearance in the NFC Championship Game.

QB Kyler Murray

Tennessee Titans v Arizona Cardinals - NFL 2025 | Norm Hall/GettyImages

Landing spot: New York Jets

The Arizona Cardinals appear ready to move on from Kyler Murray, with Jacoby Brissett installed as their bridge QB and the 2027 draft looking mighty appealing for quarterback-needy teams. Murray has missed 27 games over the past three seasons. Durability is a real concern. When he's on the field, however, it's not like the former No. 1 pick is incompetent. He's nimble in and out of the pocket, with solid vision (despite his size) and an arm that once earned him a $230.5 million contract.

That contract could prove a barrier in trade negotiations, but the New York Jets need stability at the quarterback position more than any other team. Again, Murray has a tendency to get hurt, but his baseline competence level rests so far above what Jets fans are used to. Aaron Glenn will be coaching for his job in 2026. He deserves a chance to put a competitive product on the field. The Jets will almost certainly draft a QB in 2027, but a year of Murray is worth a shot.

WR Tyreek Hill

New York Jets v Miami Dolphins | Cooper Neill/GettyImages

Landing spot: Las Vegas Raiders

The Miami Dolphins can cut Tyreek Hill and avoid the headache of paying him or scrounging for a trade partner. That said, if the Dolphins see a path to adequate value, it's better to trade a player and recoup picks or players. The 31-year-old receiver has not aided his own perception in league circles of late, but he's still an electric athlete capable of helping a lot of teams win football games.

Hill's not-so-secret preference is probably to reunite with Patrick Mahomes and Eric Bieniemy in Kansas City, but what about their division rivals in Las Vegas? The Raiders will soon be welcoming Fernando Mendoza into the fold as the No. 1 overall pick and their new franchise quarterback. He will need receivers. Hill gives the Raiders a speed and big-play element that just does not exist on the current roster. Their cap space — and minority owner Tom Brady's desire to build a winner — could push this deal across the finish line.

EDGE Maxx Crosby

NFL: DEC 14 Raiders at Eagles | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Landing spot: Dallas Cowboys

Maxx Crosby made his frustrations with Las Vegas well known in the final weeks of the season. Pete Carroll's exit and looming changes in the franchise could, in theory, convince Crosby to stick it out a while longer, but the reality of the situation feels pretty concrete. The Raiders won't be ready to contend next season, even if Mendoza is awesome from day one. The 28-year-old Crosby wants to join a contender and plenty of teams would gladly grant him that wish.

The Dallas Cowboys' decision to get rid of Micah Parsons was an all-time unforced error, but it did leave Jerry Jones with more financial flexibility and extra draft capital. Why not target the next-best thing in Crosby, who can elevate Dallas' subpar pass rush and whip a slumping defense into shape. Crosby put up 10.0 sacks and 20 QB hits in 15 games this season, earning his fifth straight Pro Bowl nod.

WR A.J. Brown

Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Commanders - NFL 2025 | Michael Owens/GettyImages

Landing spot: Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills fell just short in the AFC Divisional Round, with Josh Allen's supporting cast once again faltering under the lights. There is no real excuse for Buffalo falling short in this moment, with Kansas City and Batlimore both removed from the Super Bowl equation. Allen is still the best player in the world, but Buffalo needs to work overtime to get him some help. This whole 'throw Keon Coleman under the bus' charade does not accomplish anything, either. The Bills need to act with the intention of righting past wrongs.

It's unclear if the Eagles would actually trade A.J. Brown, but it's no secret that the talented wideout would prefer a fresh start. The Eagles' offense hit rock bottom in 2025 and it does not sound like the offensive coordinator market is shaping up in their favor for 2026. Brown won a Super Bowl in Philly literally a year ago, but feelings can change quickly. He put up 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns, even in a "down" year — even when splitting targets with DeVonta Smith in the NFL's most conservative offense. Put him next to Josh Allen, and the results will follow.