This Bills-Eagles trade would give Josh Allen the boost to get to a Super Bowl

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have the perfect answer to solving their lack of offensive production. The AFC divisional round game against the Denver Broncos showed just how bad the Bills perimeter weapons are. Khalil Shakir had a big game, but he’s not a game-changing weapon. The Bills need that this offseason if they want to salvage the rest of Allen’s prime and championship window.

The only trade that makes for Buffalo is to go after A.J. Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles. Remember the last time they went after a disgruntled receiver? They landed Stefon Diggs and it worked out. There’s a very good chance it works again, especially because the Bills should be more desperate than ever to land a premier receiver this offseason. Here’s how Buffalo can pull off the ultimate move to save Josh Allen’s prime.

Possible Buffalo trade package for A.J. Brown to solidify championship run

In this move, the Bills move off Khalil Shakir and a third-round pick to land Brown. This feels like the best move as the Bills could justify Shakir’s moments throughout his career as high enough to not warrant a first-round pick. I think the third-round pick is just icing on the cake and enough to make Philadelphia happy to be parting ways with the embattled receiver.

Truth is, receivers just aren’t the premium they used to be, which is why even involving a player and a pick feels like overpaying. The Bills don’t really need the draft capital and honestly would be better off adding key pieces now versus trying to develop them. They tried that with Coleman and it put them in this exact situation.

What Brown adds to Buffalo’s mediocre receiver room

Brown would be an instant playmaker. This is such a win-win move for both Buffalo and Brown in the sense that the Bills are deferring to the run like Philly is and on top of that, Allen is going to get Brown the ball. In Philadelphia, it wasn’t about wins and losses, it was Brown’s lack of production in a run-based offense with a quarterback that isn’t an elite thrower.

Not only is Allen an elite thrower, but he doesn’t have another receiver on the roster that will be taking away targets from Brown. With the Eagles, DeVonta Smith is a big play receiver as well. In Buffalo, it would just be Brown and Coleman.

The Bills offense actually becomes a threat again with Brown as well. Right now, teams are playing Buffalo to take away James Cook as much as possible and make Allen beat them on every possible play. We saw it in the divisional round, even when Allen put the ball exactly where the receiver needs it, they couldn't make the play. You don’t have that worry with Brown.

Why Buffalo should go all in on A.J. Brown

Buffalo wasted away the perfect season for a playoff run. The AFC is weak this year and while the Denver Broncos – before Bo Nix’s ankle injury dampened their playoff outlook – and the New England Patriots are two of the top teams in the AFC, the Bills have something neither of them don’t: Playoff experience.

Sure, games aren’t won on playoff experience alone, but with the Allen’s playoff success, this was the year for everything to fall into place. It didn’t and now they’re left scrambling to figure out how to fix this middling offense. Brown is the answer. They don’t need to waste draft picks on developmental receivers. They need to get aggressive in finding a reputable weapon to plug in.

There are a few out there, but Brown makes the most sense. Just like Diggs was a breath of fresh air, so will Brown if he gets his wish and given a trade.