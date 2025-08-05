Chiefs are already putting unfair pressure on a Patrick Mahomes target

The Kansas City Chiefs could be without Rashee Rice due to a suspension and now they’re less optimistic about Hollywood Brown ahead of the 2025 season too. At this point, the Chiefs need to cut their losses and let Brown go because him being around isn’t doing anything but eating up cap space and a roster spot. And the fact that the Chiefs haven’t done anything to improve this receiver room knowing Brown’s ailment, it’s putting unfair pressure on Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes already came off one of the worst seasons of his career statistically. He did it with a receiver room that was patched together throughout the season. Instead of putting faith in a player that’s a major liability, they need to find reinforcements. Their core returned this year because they are seeking the championship that eluded them last season.

With this current receiver room, Mahomes is set to have the same issues he had a year ago. Sure they fixed their offensive line, but a lack of weapons and relying on an aging Travis Kelce is a recipe for disaster and sure to end in a second-straight year without a Super Bowl.

There’s one player that could alleviate the pressure on Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs offense

Everything is lining up for the Chiefs to put together a package to land Terry McLaurin before the season starts. The Washington Commanders don’t seem any closer to inking a long term deal with McLaurin, meaning he’s no closer to getting on the field in D.C. That’s why the Chiefs need to land McLaurin.

It’s already come out he wants a deal similar to D.K. Metcalf, though he didn’t necessarily say it had to be in that exact price range. That might be more difficult for the Chiefs to pull off, but they have to find a way to make it happen. Their current receiver room isn’t championship ready.

Obviously the best case scenario is Rice doesn’t miss any time and Brown gets healthy. But even if Brown gets healthy, do you really want to put faith in him to make it a full season. He hasn’t played a full season since 2021 and he played in just two games last year. So yeah, the Chiefs need to give up on Brown and get some real help.

Mahomes deserves more than Brown in his receiver room. Even if Mahomes is one of the greatest quarterbacks to play in the NFL, he doesn’t deserve to be handed a team that’s just simply not good enough, especially when something can be done about it.

Brown is a lost cause and the sooner the Chiefs accept that, the sooner this offense will get better.