Chiefs draft bust gets lifeline to revive career in training camp

The Kansas City Chiefs once again find themselves at a deficit in terms of wide receiver talent. It's really unacceptable for a team with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, but Kansas City prioritized other needs in the NFL Draft and was largely quiet in free agency. Many of the same issues that plagued the Chiefs' offense last season are bound to persist in 2025.

In fact, it won't get any easier thanks to a looming suspension for No. 1 wideout Rashee Rice. The 25-year-old was infamously involved in a high-speed car crash in Dallas last offseason, which resulted in property damage and injuries. After a long trial, Rice has officially been sentenced to 30 days of jail time with a five-year probationary period.

He almost certainly won't go the prison, but Rice will face a potentially lengthy suspension from the NFL. That leaves Kansas City without arguably its most explosive playmaker for a chunk of the 2025 campaign, which opens the door for former second-round pick Skyy Moore.

Skyy Moore gets one more chance to prove his mettle with Rashee Rice suspension

Whereas Rice put up 938 receiving yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie in 2023, it has been tough sledding for Moore. He just can't seem to establish bankable chemistry with Mahomes. The 24-year-old put up 250 yards as a rookie and 244 yards as an NFL sophomore. In his third NFL campaign last season, Moore was limited to six games due to injury, managing zero catches on three targets. He was almost cleared medically for Super Bowl LIX, but the Chiefs never seriously considered deploying him on that stage.

This will be the fourth and final year of Moore's contract if he actually makes the team. Former KC tight end Jason Dunn, however, believes Moore is a cut candidate.

"Skyy is a second-round pick, so he’s going to get every opportunity,” Dunn said on Chief Concerns (h/t Athlon Sports). “But just because you’re a second-round pick, you can still go to the back."

One has to expect rookie Jalen Royals, a fourth-round pick, to take priority over Moore in camp. JuJu Smith-Schuster is a returner with an established Mahomes connection. Xavier Worthy and Hollywood Brown are clear leaders in the clubhouse until Rice returns. So how does Moore slot in? If he makes the roster, are there even reps for him?

That remains to be seen.

Skyy Moore feels like a lost cause even with Rashee Rice out

Moore was a late riser in the college ranks, coming out of nowhere to blossom into a star at Western Michigan. His aberrational developmental arc probably should have served as a warning to Kansas City. Moore's skill set also really doesn't align with Mahomes, Andy Reid and Kansas City's offensive M.O. He was always known as a slot receiver with middling separation skills. Moore's hands just weren't what scouts envisioned after his breakout junior campaign with the Broncos, though. In addition to limited size and athleticism, Moore has trouble operating in traffic against NFL-level athletes. In fact, we've seen very little so far to actually suggest that he's an NFL player.

Times are always changing and Moore still has time to prove himself. He's 24, a year younger than Rice despite arriving in Kansas City a year earlier. But the clock is ticking, even if the unfortunate legal situation with Rice has extended Moore's window of opportunity longer than it probably should be.