Chiefs fans are all begging to sign former rival after tragic Deon Bush injury

The Kansas City Chiefs were smacked with a big injury blow to the secondary with Deon Bush tearing his Achilles tendon in the Chiefs’ first preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals. Bush was in contention to make one of the final roster spots on a team he helped win back-to-back Super Bowls. Now the Chiefs have to turn to a free agent to fill in the void. And it’s a name Chiefs fans have been clamoring about bringing in.

Veteran safety Justin Simmons is the most ideal replacement for the Chiefs to turn to as they need help in the secondary with Bush’s injury. Though Simmons is 31 years old, his tenure in Denver proved to be solid enough to stick around in the NFL. He played with the Atlanta Falcons last season. It wasn’t his best season, but it should earn him at least a preseason invite to Kansas City.

The Kansas City Chiefs can’t let this Deon Bush replacement fall through the cracks

This is a season the Chiefs can’t afford to let injuries hold them back. With Bush’s injury, the Chiefs have to find an immediate replacement. And Simmons is essentially an identical replacement in the sense that he’s a veteran that could contribute immediately. Steve Spagnuolo’s defense is predicated on pressure that allows defensive backs to lurk on forced throws.

Simmons has recorded at least two interceptions in every season he’s been in the NFL. He had two last season as well. While he’s not a box safety, he’s proven to be a solid sweeper in coverage. That’s what the Chiefs could use. Coincidentally, one of his two interceptions last year came against the Chiefs.

Chiefs backed into a corner with Justin Simmons

If last year was any proof, they can’t afford to let the defense take a hit. Patrick Mahomes had one of his worst seasons, by his standards, statistically speaking and Kansas City was still in the Super Bowl. This defense has to be solid again this year as the Chiefs are determined to get back to the Super Bowl for the fourth-straight season.

Simmons isn’t the best option, but he’s the best one available. They wouldn’t have to worry about trading and he’s good enough that he’ll still have a big impact on this defense. Losing Bush was tough, even though he was on the fringe of making the 53-man roster. The injury is a sign they need to add a player that not only is good enough to make the roster, but good enough to have an impact this season.