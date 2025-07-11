Justin Simmons is all but begging Steelers to be Minkah Fitzpatrick's replacement

Justin Simmons is the perfect addition for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Not just because they sent Minkah Fitzpatrick away and are in need of a replacement at safety. But with the addition of Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay and the pending extension for T.J. Watt, this defense is old. Simmons, who played in Atlanta last season, is 31 years old so he very much fits within this new core.

But yes, they need help in the secondary and Simmons fits the bill. Juan Thornhill isn’t going to get it done. As a Browns fan, watching him last year, he’s not going to get the job done. Simmons can. He wants to be with a contender, which makes the Steelers probably his best option at this point.

The Steelers feel they’re contenders right now and if that’s enough to convince Simmons then maybe it is the perfect landing spot. Simmons is coming off the worst season of his NFL career since his rookie year in 2016. He had 36 solo tackles and two interceptions. Before the 2023 season, his last year with less than four interceptions was 2018.

I’m not saying playing in Pittsburgh will help him recapture his form, but his goals align with the Steelers’ and it could be the difference in Pittsburgh ending their playoff woes.

Justin Simmons eyeing Pittsburgh adds more pressure to Steelers, Aaron Rodgers to run AFC

Simmons wanting to play for a contender and all but saying the Steelers is his preferred landing spot, adds more pressure on Aaron Rodgers to deliver a championship to the Steel City in what is probably his final season in the NFL.

As if Mike Tomlin and the Steelers had enough pressure to win a playoff game, it’s clear that might not be enough. They’ll need a deep playoff run, otherwise assembling this aging team just doesn’t make much sense. It’s also one more reason why they need to re-sign Watt. This team is already old as is and cutting Watt now just doesn’t make sense.

When the Steelers traded Fitzpatrick for Ramsey, it didn’t make much sense. After they signed Slay and have Joey Porter Jr. already in the secondary, letting a top safety go felt puzzling. But in their eyes, Ramsey adds more than Fitzpatrick. That means they were probably already thinking about Simmons as his replacement.

If they do bring Simmons in as one of their last big moves of a busy offseason, it means they’re going all in. Not the subjective definition Jerry Jones has for all in; the objective one. This season, adding three key players over 30 years old and being linked to a fourth is a sign this is a championship or bust approach.