Justin Simmons buzz has Falcons fans bracing for a gut punch

Justin Simmons has proven himself as one of the league's best safeties during nine seasons in the NFL. Since getting drafted in the third round by the Denver Broncos in the 2016 NFL Draft, Simmons has 665 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and 32 interceptions in his career.

Simmons was impressive in his one season with the Atlanta Falcons, collecting 62 tackles and two interceptions. Simmons is a free agent this offseason, and there is another NFC South team that has shown interest in signing him.

Panthers have interest in stealing Justin Simmons from the Falcons

The Carolina Panthers have recently shown interest in signing Simmons. According to Joe Person of The Athletic, the Panthers have been in contact with Simmons about signing with them. A signing of Simmons isn't imminent at this time for the Panthers.

Mentioned free agent safety Justin Simmons as a possibility for Panthers in today's article (see TL).

Carolina has talked to Simmons' reps but nothing is imminent as of now, per league source.



Simmons led the league w/ 6 INTs in 2022 when he was w/ Ejiro Evero in Denver. — Joe Person (@josephperson) June 16, 2025

If Simmons were to sign with the Panthers, he'd be entering a situation that he is familiar with. Simmons would be reuniting with Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who was the Broncos' defensive coordinator in 2022. Simmons played eight seasons with the Broncos and led the league in interceptions with six in the season that Evero was the defensive coordinator.

How Justin Simmons signing with the Panthers affects the NFC South next season

Simmons signing with a division rival would be an absolute gut punch for the Falcons next season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the favorites to repeat as NFC South champions next season, which leaves the Falcons and Panthers to fight for second place and a potential NFC Wild Card birth down the road.

The Falcons came one game short of reaching the playoffs last season losing to none other than the Panthers, in a 44-38 overtime defeat in Week 18.

While Bryce Young has seen his ups and downs throughout his first two years as quarterback for the Panthers, he showed significant progress in the second half of the season. The Panthers still need to bolster their defense, as it was their main weakness this offseason. Adding Simmons would certainly help, and could potentially surprise a lot of people and compete for a playoff spot next season.

The Falcons also have a bright future with quarterback Michael Penix Jr and several offensive weapons including Darnell Mooney, Bijan Robinson, and Kyle Pitts. But it would sting if Penix had to deal with Simmons twice next season if he does sign with the Panthers.