Chiefs fans might not be ready for decision that's coming on veteran running back

Don't be surprised if the Kansas City Chiefs cut fan-favorite running back, Kareem Hunt at the end of the preseason.

I can already hear Chiefs fans protesting that sentence. In fact, when I suggested that Hunt might be a surprise cut a few weeks ago on the Arrowhead Addict podcast, I was met with quite a few people calling me an idiot.

“He was our best running back last year” was the primary argument.

This is true: Hunt was the Chiefs' best running back last year. After Isaiah Pacheco went down with an injury, the team briefly turned to fullback and preseason folk hero — not to mention romance novel cover model — Carson Steele. Steele performed admirably in a spot start, but ball security issues and a clear lack of speed made it evident he wasn’t a long-term solution to fill in for Hunt.

*Carson Steele is not actually a romance novel cover model, but he SHOULD be.

The fact that Hunt was the Chiefs’ best running back last year says more about the state of the depth chart than it does Hunt’s talent.

That isn’t to say that Hunt was bad last year. He was very effective in spots, particularly in short-yardage situations where he was excellent. Hunt still runs with excellent vision, balance, and surprising strength. He was terrific last season at getting exactly what yardage was available for him to get.

Hunt’s effectiveness in key spots — plus a healthy dose of nostalgia — is likely the reason many Chiefs fans would scoff at the idea that Hunt might not make the team in 2025.

Kareem Hunt’s return to Chiefs was solid, but not special

Hunt was one of the best running backs in the NFL early in his career. He was drafted by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He racked up 1,327 rushing yards and 455 receiving yards to go along with 11 touchdowns as a rookie.

In 2018, Patrick Mahomes’ first year as the Chiefs’ starter, Hunt was off to an equally good start through 11 games before a nasty off-field incident, in which he was caught pushing down and kicking a woman, led to his release from the Chiefs.

Hunt served a lengthy suspension for the incident before catching on with his hometown Cleveland Browns as Nick Chubb’s backup. Hunt performed well in Cleveland but never captured his Chiefs glory days.

Last year, when the Chiefs came calling following Pacheco’s injury, Hunt was not even on an NFL team. He had averaged only three yards per carry in his final season in Cleveland and, at age 28, it looked like his career might be over.

Chiefs fans were understandably excited when he was brought back to the team, and Hunt rewarded their excitement with solid but unspectacular play. He rushed for 728 yards and was fantastic in the red zone, totaling seven touchdowns.

Unfortunately, it was also clear that Hunt had lost a step. He didn’t have the same burst and speed he did during his first stint in Kansas City, and he averaged only 3.6 yards per carry. He was also no longer much of a threat in the passing game, with only 176 yards on 32 targets.

The Chiefs’ backfield battle is getting crowded

Chiefs RB Roster status Isiah Pacheco Lock Kareem Hunt Roster bubble Elijah Mitchell RB2 potential if healthy Brashard Smith High upside draft pick Carson Steele Special teams value

Pacheco is a slam dunk to make the team. While fans were frustrated with his lack of production late last season, he was returning from a broken fibula sustained in Week 2. It’s possible he still wasn’t right, and if he can return to 2023 form, he will likely be the starter again.

Mitchell is a tantalizing option that the Chiefs went out of their way to sign in free agency. He showed real juice during his time in San Francisco. It has been injuries, not talent, that have held him back. If he is healthy, at just 27 years old, he could very well make the roster.

Smith is a seventh-round pick, but so was Pacheco, and the Chiefs have shown they don’t care where a player was taken if he can produce on the field. He has blazing speed and is a former wide receiver, so Andy Reid could be having visions of Brian Westbrook dancing in his head when he thinks of incorporating Smith into his offense.

Steele got benched last year but is technically a fullback and also contributes on special teams.

Who would replace Kareem Hunt on Chiefs 53-man roster?

It isn’t crazy to see a scenario where there isn’t enough room on the roster for Hunt. Teams as talented as the Chiefs don’t have a lot of roster spots available. Pacheco is a lock to make the team. Mitchell, if healthy, probably will be on the 53 as well.

Smith was a draft pick, albeit a seventh-rounder, but the Chiefs took him for a reason, and if he shows them anything in camp, it’s possible they’ll pick him over Hunt, given his speed, youth, and upside.

Hunt’s best function at this point is as a short-yardage specialist. He’ll turn 30 early next month. He doesn’t contribute on special teams. He is a useful but declining asset.

It will ultimately come down to what the Chiefs value the most and what they think their primary needs are heading into the season.

If having a dependable short-yardage back is a high priority, then I could see Hunt grabbing a roster spot in favor of Mitchell — especially if he isn’t healthy — or Smith, who the team could try to stash on the practice squad. Then again, considering Hunt went unsigned well into last season, the Chiefs may feel like there is a decent chance he will still be available if they need him, while they might not want to expose Smith to being poached from their practice squad.

If, however, the Chiefs value youth, explosiveness, and special teams ability, then the team could go with Pacheco, Mitchell, Smith, and Steele — which might leave Hunt out in the cold.