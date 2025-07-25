Chiefs just got the perfect chance to beat the Eagles at their own game

The Kansas City Chiefs were defeated in last year's Super Bowl by the Philadelphia Eagles, who, to put it lightly, dominated in every facet of that game. Kansas City hopes to gain revenge on Philadelphia this season, and might've just been gifted a golden opportunity to do just that thanks to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders made the shocking decision to release Christian Wilkins after just one season of the five-year, $110 million deal he signed with the team last offseason. That saga might not be over with a battle over guaranteed money expected to commence, but Wilkins is now a free agent, free to sign with any of the 31 other teams in the league.

The Chiefs should be right in the thick of the running for his services. Landing Wilkins would give the Chiefs the opportunity to beat Philadelphia at its own game.

Chiefs can beat Eagles at their own game by pairing Chris Jones with Christian Wilkins

The Eagles obviously have as stacked a roster as any in the NFL, but where they're really dominant is in the trenches on both sides of the ball. Kansas City's offensive line doesn't measure up to Philadelphia's, but pairing Chris Jones with Christian Wilkins would give the Chiefs a counter to the Eagles' absurd defensive line. It truly can't much better than a Jones and Wilkins dynamic duo.

Jones might be 31 years old and is coming off a slightly down year in 2024, but he still had an 89.7 PFF grade last season, ranking third among 219 interior defenders. He's still one of the best in the business.

As for Wilkins, well, injury is a concern, and he only appeared in five games for the Raiders last season. But in those five contests, he recorded a pair of sacks, two tackles for loss and six QB hits. He was performing at his usual star level pre-injury, and once he gets fully healthy, why can't he get back to that level?

Kansas City's defense might not be quite as talented as Philadelphia's, particularly on the defensive line, but adding Wilkins to the mix would give them a dynamic duo that the Eagles can't exactly match. That, especially with Steve Spagnuolo coaching, gives the Chiefs a golden opportunity to dominate in the trenches in a way they haven't before, doing exactly what makes the Eagles great.

Now, all Chiefs fans can do is hope this dream comes into fruition.