Chiefs minicamp immediately gave Patrick Mahomes a sigh of relief

The Kansas City Chiefs have had their fair share of contract disputes over the years, despite building a dynasty of their own. The most notable drama involved Chiefs pass rusher Chris Jones, who held out throughout training camp and well into the preseason. Eventually, Jones and Brett Veach were able to get a deal done, but not without increasing the blood pressure of the fine folks around Kansas City. Thankfully, it doesn't look like Trey Smith is going down that path, which is a relief for Patrick Mahomes.

In an interview from Chiefs OTAs, it was Jones who helped KC fans exhale by letting them know that Smith wasn't about to follow suit. "Well, it's good Trey didn't take my approach," Jones joked after practice. "Trey's doing the right thing, man. Don't take no advice from me. I did things a little different. Don't take no advice from me. Trey, you in a good place."

Jones has gotten wiser in the years since his contract dilemma. Veach did not give in to Jones' immediate request, handing over a deal similar to the franchise tag, albeit with a few incentives. Eventually, Jones would sign an extension with the Chiefs – he's currently on a five-year deal worth over $150 million – but not without burning some bridges first. Smith has taken the opposite approach.

Chris Jones' advice for Trey Smith: Sign an extension with the Chiefs

Smith did not attend the Chiefs voluntary workouts earlier this offseason, which makes sense. He is on the final year of his contract and is set to earn just over $23 million. However, Smith knows he is worth more than that, and thus wants an extension that cements his place as part of the Chiefs core long term. Veach told the media after the NFL Draft that extending Smith was a priority of his. That sort of buy-in from the Kansas City general manager went a long way in ensuring Smith takes part in mandatory offseason activities.

"Hopefully we get that done. There's no lack of interest or will or desire on our end," Veach said at the time. "My guess is once the draft's over and our focus is back on taking care of the players that are here and trying to get those guys locked up...There's no secret there that we'd like to get Trey locked up."

Patrick Mahomes has to be relieved Trey Smith is at Chiefs OTAs

The Chiefs and Smith face a mid-July deadline to agree to a new extension. While the status of those negotiations are unknown as of this writing, all signs point to the conflict being resolved behind the scenes by then. Patrick Mahomes, of all players, ought to be relieved by that reality.

Mahomes has suffered behind an up-and-down offensive line for long enough, especially at the left tackle position. With the Chiefs shuffling pieces at such an important position, it's ideal for Mahomes to be able to trust the right side of his offensive line in the meantime. Smith is one of the best right guards in the NFL, and will undoubtedly be paid like one.