Chiefs mock draft roundup: Every expert pick, and where they disagree

Experts are split between selecting a highly-rated offensive tackle or a dynamic edge rusher in the first round. The rest of the draft is wide open.

The Kansas City Chiefs will probably have a defense-focused NFL Draft in a few weeks. They offloaded quite a bit of talent this past offseason – for contract reasons – and have to replenish that. They don’t have a lot of cap space, which is why they flipped Trent McDuffie for a first round pick. They could instantly replace him in the draft too. But this isn’t about what I think the Chiefs should do with their nine picks.

This is what the experts think the Chiefs should do. There will probably be a lot they disagree on, but there could be some agreements. I’m here to break them down and add my two cents on how I think the Chiefs should handle the 2026 NFL Draft based on what the experts said. We pulled mock drafts from ESPN, The Athletic, CBS and FanSided’s own Cody Williams.

Round 1, pick 9

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

ESPN: EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami

CBS: OT Francis Maiugoa, Miami

FanSided: EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami

The Athletic: OT Spencer Fano, Utah

“I really liked him. He has some traits that remind me of (former Packers two-time All-Pro) David Bakhtiari in that he might not be the biggest tackle, but he has this athleticism and the ability to recover when he was in bad body positions and still block guys.” – The Athletic

Half of the experts believe the Chiefs should draft Patrick Mahomes’ blindside protector and the other half thinks Rueben Bain Jr. is the answer. Because the Chiefs have two first round picks, I think it’s hard to pass up on Bain if he’s there. If he’s not, maybe they could entertain the offensive line, though I think if Mansoor Delane is out there, they have to take him if Bain isn’t.

Round 1, pick 29

Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Colton Hood (8) runs with the ball after an interception against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

ESPN: CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson

CBS: CB Colton Hood, Tennessee

FanSided: Traded with ARI out of first round

The Athletic: CB Colton Hood, Tennessee

“The younger brother of Falcons' cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. is similar to McDuffie in his ability to play inside or outside. Avieon Terrell had three interceptions at Clemson while allowing only 4.4 yards per attempt when targeted by opposing quarterbacks.” – ESPN

Everybody is in agreement the Chiefs need to take a cornerback in the first round. I personally like Aveion Terrell over Colton Hood, but I’m not mad about that selection. The Chiefs let go of both McDuffie and Jaylen Watson. They need some improvements and this draft has a lot of front-end cornerback talent.

Round 2, pick 40

ESPN: WR Germie Bernard, Alabama

CBS: EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

FanSided: OT Blake Miller (pick No. 34, via trade with ARI)

“Bernard would, at minimum, be a capable WR3 and replace the targets departed free agents Hollywood Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster received, with the upside to grow into a front-line starter in the slot.” – ESPN

Three differing views here. I think with Cody Williams’ trade proposal where the Chiefs trade the No. 29 pick for the No. 34 and surrender the No. 40 pick as part of a separate deal with the Cleveland Browns then yes it makes sense to take an offensive lineman. As far as ESPN’s projection, it’s kind of been a revolving door of receivers in Kansas City and I just don’t see another one coming in and doing anything different. I think the Chiefs need to focus on developing Rahsee Rice and Xavier Worthy into a 1-2 punch.

Round 3, pick 74

ESPN: DT Dominique Orange, Iowa State

CBS: S Bud Clark, TCU

FanSided: CB Devin Moore, Florida

“Orange is a solid nose tackle at 6-foot-2 and 322 pounds, and he can be an anchor in the middle of the line and provide push on third downs.” – ESPN

I agree with ESPN that the Chiefs are old on the defensive line and they need to get young. This would give them a great development piece that could ultimately turn into a solid role player after Chris Jones retires. That said, I am really high on Devin Moore and he seems like the perfect corner for Steve Spagnuolo. The Chiefs could turn Moore into a lockdown corner while not having to pay him like one. This move could be one of the biggest in the draft if he’s there, in my opinion.

Round 4, pick 109

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Oscar Delp (4) runs the ball in the first half agains the Texas Longhorns at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

ESPN: TE Oscar Delp, Georgia

CBS: LB Deontae Lawson, Alabama

These are honestly two good picks. The Chiefs will eventually have to start looking for replacements for Travis Kelce and Oscar Delp did garner a lot of attention a few years ago. While that has tapered off, he could reprise his potential and be the perfect weapon for Mahomes like Kelce was. That said, to add to their defense should always stay at the forefront. They did lose Leo Chenal this offseason so adding a linebacker should be on their to do list. I like waiting until the fourth round just because the first 100 picks are valuable.

Round 5, pick 148

ESPN: OT Judy Bowry, Boston College

CBS: DT Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati

I love the Dontay Corleone selection here. Like I said before the Chiefs need to get younger on the defensive line and Corleone is a great pick up here. He had a productive career at Cincinnati and while injuries hampered him most of the last two seasons, he’s still a solid prospect. He’s shorter for his size, but he does a really good job of eating up blocks and stuffing the run. I’m not against an offensive lineman here, but Corleone is a good pick.

Round 5, pick 169 (via LAR)

ESPN: CB Marcus Allen, UNC

CBS: WR Eric McAlister, TCU

I like Eric McAlister with this pick. McAlister had a productive final year at TCU, eclipsing 1,000 receiving yards and 10 touchdown catches. Is he going to immediately be the No. 1 target in KC, no. But depth is better than anything. This is a team that’s had more receiver problems than just about any team in the NFL over the last five years. Marcus Allen in the fifth round seems like a reach. McAlister has been mocked as high as the fourth round in some mocks.

Round 5, pick 176 (compensatory pick)

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Lorenzo Styles Jr. (3) reacts in the first half during the 2025 Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

ESPN: S Lorenzo Styles Jr., Ohio State

CBS: IOL Kobe Baynes, Kansas

The Chiefs need to find a replacement for Bryan Cook, which is why drafting Lorenzo Styles isn’t a bad move here. It’s not a super important position to fill for the Chiefs right now, but it’s still one they can’t completely neglect. It’s not too many times Ohio State players aren’t going to perform well in the NFL. He might be an All-Pro, but he could very well be the perfect short term solution that turns into something more.

Round 6, pick 210 (via LAR)

ESPN: RB Rashul Faison, South Carolina

CBS: WR/RB Eli Heindreich, Navy

With their final pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the experts agree Kansas City needs to add depth to the running back room. I personally like Eli Heindreich for the Chiefs for the simple fact that he can be a utility player on the offense. Think how Dallas uses KaVontae Turpin. He can be a special teams player while filling in on gadget plays in the slot and in the backfield. The more weapons Mahomes has the better and there’s nothing like giving him a player that is a backfield threat all over the field.