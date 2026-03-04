NFL winners and losers from Trent McDuffie trade: Eagles quietly get hosed

The NFL landscape continues to get shaken up with free agency right around the corner, as the Los Angeles Rams sent the No. 29 overall pick in this year's draft plus a fifth-rounder and sixth-rounder in 2026 and a third-rounder in 2027 to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for star cornerback Trent McDuffie.

It's obviously a huge trade for both teams, as the Rams load up for one more Super Bowl run with Matthew Stafford while the Chiefs admit that years of poor drafts and even worse cap allocation might necessitate a step back in the short term. But a deal like this doesn't just impact the parties immediately involved; it ripples out, and in this case, it could shape the draft, free agency and the season to come.

Winner: Trent McDuffie

This one feels pretty obvious. McDuffie wasn't going to get paid in Kansas City, not with the Chiefs facing a cap crunch and needing to fill a ton of different needs this offseason. Not only does he now get sent to a Super Bowl contender in Los Angeles, but he also has leverage when negotiating a new extension: The last thing the Rams want is to give up a first-rounder and then some for a player that eventually walks in free agency.

On and off the field, this feels like the best-case scenario for McDuffie moving forward. He can anchor a young defense led by an exciting DC in Chris Shula, he'll be playing meaningful football into January (at the earliest) and his future feels pretty secure. There's not much more you can ask for.

Howie Roseman looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Loser: Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles are maintaining, publicly at least, that they're not too keen on the idea of trading star wideout AJ Brown. Philly fans better hope that's the case, because a Brown deal would seem even less likely after Wednesday's developments.

McDuffie is a 25-year-old star at a premium position. Yes, he needs to get paid, but the Rams are in control of what that deal will look like, and he's just now entering his prime. Brown, meanwhile, is in the twilight of his at 29, and while he's still a very good player (and pretty much the only bona fide No. 1 receiver available this offseason, all due respect to Alec Pierce), he comes with a monster cap hit.

All of which is to say: If McDuffie warranted the No. 29 pick as the best return asset, how are the Eagles going to expect to get a better first rounder in return for Brown? And if that sort of package doesn't materialize, how serious are they about running this back for at least one more year? And how uncomfortable is Brown willing to make things if the 2026 season goes south under a new OC in Sean Mannion? This is a very dangerous game Howie Roseman is playing.

Winner: Matthew Stafford

The 2026 season may well be Stafford's last in the NFL. If so, this is a pretty strong start: Rather than spend one of their two first-round picks on trying to identify his eventual successor (more on that in a moment), Los Angeles instead used it to acquire the best player available at the team's biggest position of need.

There's still plenty of offseason left, of course, but right now it would seem like Stafford has everything he could possibly need to engineer one more Super Bowl run before riding off into the sunset. There's no Packers-esque two-timelines operation here; L.A. is all in on 2026, and all in on their veteran quarterback.

Ty Simpson during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Loser: Ty Simpson

Simpson seems to have helped his draft stock a bit at the NFL Combine last week (and it's a good thing, too, because that late-season film is ... less than ideal, even in a historically weak QB class). But the McDuffie trade still represents bad news: The Rams at No. 29 represented something of a best-case outcome for him on draft weekend, both in terms of sneaking into the first round (and a first-round contract) and the environment he'd be walking into.

Los Angeles would've offered an extremely friendly ecosystem under Sean McVay, plus the chance to sit and learn under Stafford for at least a season before being thrown into the fire. Simpson might well still end up in a good spot, but you know his agent had Los Angeles at No. 1 on his wish list wish a bullet, and now that option is off the table.

Winner: Any other team hoping to land a quarterback

On the other hand, this is great news for all the other non-Raiders teams who are hoping to land a quarterback in this year's draft. Los Angeles loomed as a major threat, given their extra draft capital and the ostensible desire to find Stafford's successor. Now, though, the late first and early second rounds are pretty wide open for teams to manuever, whether it's for Simpson or someone like Drew Allar (stop laughing, weirder things have happened in this league).

John Harbaugh speaks with members of the media during a press conference in East Rutherford on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Loser: New York Giants

According to Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star, the bidding for McDuffie came down to the Rams and Giants, with L.A. willing to include enough in addition to their first-round pick (rather than simply trading up from No. 9 to No. 5, which New York's package likely would've entailed) to get the deal over the finish line.

You can certainly argue that Joe Schoen (or, more realistically, John Harbaugh) dodged a bullet there; New York has a ton of needs to fill if it wants to make a quick leap into NFC contention, and hemorrhaging picks is generally how past Giants braintrusts have gotten themselves in trouble. But it's clear that the mandate for the Giants is to win right away, come hell or high water, and the secondary is a huge question mark given Paulson Adebo's iffy first year, Deonte Banks' regression and Cor'Dale Flott's upcoming free agency.

New York desperately needed an infusion of talent at corner, and McDuffie certainly would've provided it. Now they're back to the drawing board.

Winner: Arizona Cardinals/Tennessee Titans

The Cardinals and Titans are fascinating pivot points in this draft. They're certainly not a single player away from contention, but they either already have their franchise QB (Tennessee) or aren't in range to nab one (Arizona), making them interesting candidates to trade back later in the top 10.

And now they have one more potential suitor with which to do so. Kansas City needs to add impact, cost-controlled talent, and now they have a war chest with which to maneuver. If the Chiefs decide they want to make a run at Rueben Bain Jr., David Bailey or even Sonny Styles or Caleb Downs, they'd have the means and the motivation to outbid the Saints, Commanders and others to hop into the top five. That's good business for two teams hoping to drum up a market for their picks, even if they ultimately decide to stand pat.

Dax Hill celebrates with safety Jordan Battle after breaking up a pass against the Chicago Bears. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Loser: Cincinnati Bengals

It's not Cincy's only need, but corner seems like an easy fit for the Bengals' first pick at No. 10 overall. This secondary is in bad shape, and at that point of the first round, names like LSU's Mansoor Delane or Tennessee's Jermod McCoy would be solid values.

Now, though, they're not alone. Kansas City is sitting one pick ahead of them at No. 9, and they're now very much in the market for a new outside corner around which to build. Maybe the Chiefs trade up for an edge rusher, or maybe they go in a different direction with the ninth pick. But the Bengals have to be worried about their top choice no longer falling into their lap.

Bonus loser: Jeremiyah Love

Love is going to be fine; he crushed the Combine, and he remains far and away the best running back in a weak class. But he might slide a little further than conventional wisdom would suggest. And if the Chiefs decide to take a McDuffie replacement at No. 9 or trade up, where's the next natural landing spot?

Granted, part of this might just be my own disappointment at the prospect of not getting to watch Love in this offense. But after Kansas City, you have to go for a while until you get another team that might plausibly take a running back in the first round: Miami, Dallas, L.A., Baltimore, Tampa, the Jets and Detroit come up next, and it's hard to find a fit among that group. Will someone see him falling and trade up to nab a star prospect? It's certainly possible, but things are far murkier now.