Chiefs’ obvious next move is all about defense after Trey Smith payday

The Kansas City Chiefs took their contract negotiations with Pro Bowl guard Trey Smith to the buzzer of the NFL's franchise tag deadline. Ultimately, the two sides reached an agreement that made him the highest-paid player at his position in league history. In other words, the well-chronicled standoff ended in emphatic fashion and is officially water under the bridge.

With Smith's situation resolved, all attention reportedly turns to re-upping star cornerback Trent McDuffie, who has two years remaining on his rookie deal. Yes, the Chiefs have ample time to ensure the latter stays in Kansas City for the foreseeable future. However, as ESPN's Nate Taylor notes during a segment of NFL Live, Sauce Gardner's extension with the New York Jets factors into the equation.

Chiefs eye Trent McDuffie extension after Trey Smith's record-setting contract

" ... based on Sauce Gardner's deal [on Tuesday], the Chiefs will now shift their focus to All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie," Taylor said.

Whether the Jets making Gardner the highest-paid corner ever prompted Kansas City's sudden motivation is unclear. But it sure sounds like that may be the case. Nevertheless, the Chiefs are working diligently to take care of their young franchise cornerstones alongside organizational centerpiece Patrick Mahomes.

There's a legitimate argument to be made that McDuffie has been the "more productive player" than Gardner, his 2022 draft classmate, as Taylor mentions. With that in mind, could Kansas City's standout defensive back aim to reset their positional market again? If so, that could complicate matters for the Chiefs, as they experienced firsthand with Smith.

It took the Chiefs months to come to terms on a pact with Smith. Who knows if they even do without Kansas City's unpopular decision to trade All-Pro offensive lineman Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears earlier this offseason? Unfortunately, roster construction and payroll only get more complicated for perennial championship contenders, meaning tough choices must get made.

After consecutive All-Pro nods, the Chiefs are reasonably prioritizing McDuffie; he's proven himself as a vital asset to their secondary and defense. His impact as a lockdown defender on the back end has made life easier for Kansas City's stout front seven led. Taylor's intel suggests general manager Brett Veach and the front office recognize him as an indispensable asset.

McDuffie amassed 59 tackles (six for loss), 13 pass deflections, two interceptions, one forced fumble and 0.5 sacks across 16 games in 2024. Pro Football Focus graded him as the third-best overall corner. He earned impressively high marks in all three facets -- against the run, in pass coverage and rushing the quarterback.