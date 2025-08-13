Chiefs reaching unavoidable trade realization with recent first-round pick

Most draft analysts thought the Kansas City Chiefs were reaching a bit when the team selected Kansas State edge rusher Felix Anudike-Uzomah at the end of the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. And unfortunately, those fears appear to have been realized: Anudike-Uzomah has recorded just three sacks and 24 solo tackles over the first two seasons of his career, failing to carve out a consistent role for himself on a team that has often been in need of some more pass-rush juice off the edge.

Granted, FAU is still just 23 years old; it's still far too early to write him off as a bust. But life moves pretty fast in the NFL, especially when you're trying to compete for Super Bowls on a yearly basis. And while Anudike-Uzomah may yet develop into a useful player, the writing may already be on the wall for his time in Kansas City.

At this point, Anudike-Uzomah is likely fifth on the Chiefs' depth chart at defensive end, behind established starters Mike Danna and George Karlaftis, veteran Charles Omenihu and 2025 third-round pick Ashton Gillotte. He needed a big training camp to earn himself some meaningful playing time, but he was largely anonymous in Kansas City's opener against the Arizona Cardinals, with one tackle and one QB pressure to his credit. At this point, it's hard to imagine the Chiefs having much use for him this season — and that means it might be time to cut bait and try to get some value in return before it's too late.

Chiefs should get something for Felix Anudike-Uzomah while they still can

As a first-round pick, Anudike-Uzomah's rookie contract came with a fifth-year option attached. The Chiefs will need to decide whether to pick up that option or not next winter, which means the clock has already started on his future with the franchise.

As things stand, there's very little reason to suggest Kansas City will decide to exercise the option or try to negotiate an extension. Which means their choices are to allow his contract to expire at the end of the 2026 season, or dangle him on the trade market now in hopes that a front office that liked his film coming out of Kansas State will cough up a Day 3 pick to bring him in.

Again, Anudike-Uzomah is buried on this depth chart, and he doesn't figure to get enough playing time to change people's minds about his potential. One way or the other, his future likely lies somewhere else. The Chiefs can either pull the trigger now, or wait until next offseason when his value is even lower and whatever team would be trading for him would have to almost immediately sign him to an extension (or risk losing him to free agency if he did break out).

Kansas City won't get anything substantial in return, but anything is better than letting a first-round pick walk for nothing.