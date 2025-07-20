Chiefs won't be able to pay these 3 players next season after George Karlaftis deal

The Kansas City Chiefs continue to operate rather boldly in the face of a ballooning cap sheet. Not long after extended Trey Smith to a historic new contract on the O-line, Kansas City has dropped $93 million over four years to keep 2022 first-round pick George Karlaftis around. The 24-year-old will receive $62 million guaranteed, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

This was necessary business for the Chiefs, who couldn't afford to risk losing Karlaftis' tremendous physicality and athleticism on the defensive end. He finished last season with the third-most QB hits in the NFL (28). He added 35 tackles (nine for a loss) and 8.0 sacks in 16 games (11 starts).

It's a lot of money for one of the less proven "stars" on the Chiefs front line, but Karlaftis is a major disruptor and he's still getting better. Kansas City is smart to lock him up now. The only problem is, the Chiefs will run out of money eventually. GM Brett Veach has already been forced to make some tough cuts. These names could be next with Karlaftis weighing down the books for the next four years at least.

3. Charles Omenihu, defensive lineman

Charles Omenihu profiles as Karlaftis' primary backup on the right side of the D-line, although Kansas City is sure to move him around. Omenihu only managed six games (one start) in 2025 due to a torn ACL, which gives him a lot to prove as he enters a contract year. A strong campaign could earn Omenihu more reps, but it may also punch his ticket out the door.

When healthy, Omenihu is a highly impactful pass-rusher in his own right. There's a reason the Chiefs kept him around on a one-year, $4 million contract this season despite drafting reinforcements on the defensive line and planning a substantial long-term offer for Karlaftis. In 2023, Omenihu racked up 28 tackles and 7.0 sacks in just 11 games. He only started once.

Still 27 years old, the former fifth-round draft pick still has gas left in the tank and a chip on his shoulder. He's one of the few potentially foundational Chiefs pieces who hasn't actually won a Super Bowl yet. He's relatively new to the party and didn't get to showcase his full potential a year ago. With extra motivation to win in the playoffs (and earn a more substantial payday), don't be shocked if Omenihu leaves a strong impression on the Chiefs and then walks for more money in free agency a year from now.

2. Hollywood Brown, wide receiver

Among the major Chiefs expected to hit free agency next offseason is Hollywood Brown. Kansas City's wide receiver room has been a mess for years now. Brown missed most of last season with a shoulder injury, but debuted late and left his mark in the playoffs. Still, it's exciting to think about what Brown might look like when fully unleashed next to Patrick Mahomes.

The 5-foot-9, 28-year-old speedster averages 11.6 yards per catch for his career. He peaked at 1,008 yards and six touchdowns in 2021 with the Baltimore Ravens. While Brown has never really be option 1A for an offense, the Chiefs will let him rip in the open field. Mahomes still puts plenty of velocity on his long-range missiles and Brown has the top-end speed to take the lid off a defense. Pair him with the even faster Xavier Worthy, with Brown running the more intermediate routes, and defenses will have a difficult time containing the Chiefs' wideout room — even if it lacks a more traditional WR1 archetype.

There's a real chance Brown puts together a career year with the Chiefs now that he's healthy. Especially with Rashee Rice expected to miss several weeks due to a suspension. The opportunity for a high volume of reps and big plays is present. If Brown capitalizes, well, there's a reason the Chiefs don't have any bigger name wideouts. They can't afford them.

1. Travis Kelce, tight end

Travis Kelce is not-so-quietly approaching the end of his latest contract with the Chiefs. Next summer, just like this summer, there will be intense speculation about Kelce's NFL future. He has teased retirement for a couple years now. He loves football, but Kelce has a successful podcast and plenty of off-field business ventures. He can do just fine for himself away from the game.

Odds are the Chiefs would never straight up refuse to pay Kelce. But there are several factors at play here. The 35-year-old's production hit a career low last season. He still outpaces your average joe at tight end, but by Kelce's lofty standards, the 2024 campaign was a gleaming red flag. He averaged by far the lowest yards per catch of his career (8.5), he only reached the end zone thrice, and he finished with below 1,000 yards total for the second straight season — after seven straight campaigns with 1,000-plus yards prior.

If Kelce continues to decline, it wouldn't be shocking if the Chiefs engage him in a frank and honest conversation about his future. There is diminishing returns on another high-dollar contract for the veteran tight end at this point, even with how much Mahomes loves to throw in his direction. If the Chiefs don't win the Super Bowl, the dynasty will have hit a wall. A perfect excuse for Kelce to retire. If the Chiefs do win the Super Bowl, even better. He can go out on top.

Either way, it's not hard to imagine the Chiefs' financial squeeze and the general direction of the franchise leading to Kelce's official retirement from football after the 2025 campaign.