Colts GM finally confessed how team mishandled Anthony Richardson

Anthony Richardson hasn’t had a great start to his NFL career and Indianapolis Colts GM, Chris Ballard, is finally admitting the team’s failure in handling Richardson. In fact, it was Richardson’s NFL scouting combine that skyrocketed his draft stock into the top 5. He was good enough to be one of the first quarterbacks taken, but his inexperience was his greatest flaw.

Ballard admitted that he knew that, but instead fed into the pressure to start Richardson in Week 1 of his rookie season. He played just four games then and then played 11 games his second season, including being benched at one point in the year. The Colts put themselves in this position, and now they have to decide how they let Richardson’s tenure in Indianapolis go from here.

They could trot him out Week 1 and essentially force themselves to live and die by his performance, or they can do what they should have done two seasons ago and start a more experienced veteran before turning the keys of the offense over to him.

Anthony Richardson has just one season to prove to the Indianapolis Colts he’s their franchise quarterback

Richardson will either prove he’s the Colts’ starting quarterback or they’ll look to move on from him next offseason. His lack of progression in the NFL isn’t all his fault. Injuries have hampered him, but he also wasn’t put in the best position to succeed, considering his situation. He started 13 games in his collegiate career and played just 24 games.

He was always going to need patience and reps. Look at the situation with Bryce Young in Carolina. He was a lot more polished, but Carolina had a horrible team. Young probably wasn’t ready to lead this team. That’s why he ended up getting benched last season after a rough start. Those weeks he spent learning from Andy Dalton were the best things to happen to him.

When he was named the starter again, he looked like a completely different quarterback. On top of that, this offseason, the Panthers' front office actually put weapons around him. Again, the team’s going to have to be patient with Young, but it’s proof that route can be helpful. That may be what the Colts need to do to maximize Richardson’s potential.

The Indianapolis Colts have unpopular decision to make that could salvage Anthony Richardson’s NFL potential

The Colts went and signed Daniel Jones and it might be what saves them from a Richardson disaster. It’s hard to say this, but the Colts should worry about wins and losses right now. They should be worried about making sure Richardson is their guy and if not, how they’re going to move forward.

If I’m the Colts, I’m probably not playing Richardson out until at least after the bye week. Neither he or Jones will help the team get consistent wins. But right now, Richardson needs to get healthy and develop. He should be the primary quarterback during the preseason to get the reps and have him on reserve during the first half of the season, barring any injuries.

This feels like the only way the Colts will be able to save themselves from a looming mistake on Richardson. They’ve thrown him to the wolves, and he’s gotten eaten up. It’s time to take a new approach. Even if it’s unpopular, it just might save them in the long run.