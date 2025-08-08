Commanders inching toward brutal Terry McLaurin reality check in preseason opener

The NFL offseason has been filled with drama surrounding the contracts of star players. The Micah Parsons saga has been well-publicized in Dallas, yet there's another NFC East team dealing with a concerning holdout from one of its top players.

That's the Washington Commanders and seven-year veteran Terry McLaurin. The Ohio State product has been the focal point of the Washington offense since the team selected him in the third round of the 2019 Draft. He scored seven touchdowns as a rookie and has at least 75 catches for over 1,000 yards in five straight seasons.

McLaurin also had a career-best 13 touchdown grabs in 2024, showing no signs of slowing down at 29. Still, reports consistently hold that the two sides are far apart on an agreement, with Washington even receiving calls for the wideout after he requested a trade. But is that really a game Washington wants to play?

The Commanders' big free agent "splash" might not be what it appears

The Commanders made a big splash by acquiring former Pro Bowl wide receiver Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers, adding some competition (and possibly creating a contingency plan) at WR1. However, are we sure they'll be getting the same player that Samuel was at his peak in San Francisco?

Sure, he's around the same age as McLaurin and was part of the same draft class, but that's where the similarities end. Samuel had a breakout year in 2021 with over 1,700 yards from scrimmage and 14 total touchdowns (six receiving and eight rushing), but he has yet to duplicate that production.

Samuel had another good year in 2023, but as injuries have settled in over the past three seasons or so, his production has largely dropped from what was expected of him. Maybe he can put up great numbers again if he remains healthy, but that's very wishful thinking in a league where no one is really "healthy" by season's end.

Washington lacks receiver depth beyond McLaurin and Deebo Samuels

We'll find out more when the Commanders take on the Patriots in their preseason opener on Aug. 8, but the rest of the receiving group in Washington doesn't show much promise. It's filled with late-round picks, undrafted rookies, career backups, and a lesser version of Michael Gallup that hasn't played in two years.

Veterans Noah Brown and KJ Osborn are probably the next best options on the roster beyond the top pairing. While both backups have had their share of moments and quality seasons, that's not much of an investment to make in the passing game, particularly with a growing second-year quarterback who lit the league on fire as a rookie in Jayden Daniels.

The best thing for Washington to do is lock up McLaurin and see what it can do with its new dynamic duo and other complementary parts, building around its superstar quarterback, because the team has shown it can win now.

Terry McLaurin needs to get paid

No one can blame Terry McLaurin for this situation. Washington has been a mess of a franchise for years, and he's been the one constant superstar for the team over the course of his career. His numbers and production are on par with the league's elite receivers, yet he doesn't get as much attention and credit as the rest.

McLaurin's current contract ranks 19th in overall earnings among NFL wide receivers, less than guys like Nico Collins, Courtland Sutton, Michael Pittman Jr., and Christian Kirk. He's also 18th in annual salary, with most of that group and other lesser receivers currently making more per season.

It's alarming that one of the league's best weapons isn't getting paid like it. But if these other teams are willing to pay good money for lesser players, they'll surely be willing to pay McLaurin what he's worth if he hits the open market or Washington gives in to his trade demands.

Still, the Washington Commanders need Terry McLaurin more than he needs them. That should force Washington to act with urgency, but it hasn't. It's caused a stalemate. He knows what he's worth, but the team needs to wake up. It can either mend fences by paying him what he's worth or adhere to his trade request and try to capitalize on the return by adding other assets and/or building blocks.

