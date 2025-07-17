Commanders just sent a loud message to the rest of the NFC with Von Miller signing

The Washington Commanders shocked the NFL world by not only making the playoffs last season, but making it all the way to the NFC Championship Game. Jayden Daniels established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL as a rookie, and made it clear that the time for the franchise to win is now. Given that, the Commanders have made some big moves this offseason, primarily on the defensive side of the ball. The Von Miller signing, first reported by Miller himself on Instagram, is the latest addition made by the Commanders.

The terms of the deal are not yet known as of this writing, but the team certainly is, given the jersey he's wearing. Miller has already won Super Bowls with the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams, and he's gotten pretty close with the Buffalo Bills. Now, he hopes to win another ring in Washington.

Commanders continue Super Bowl push, sign Von Miller

This story will be updated.