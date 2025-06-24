Power ranking every NFL team's best offseason move before training camp

With it officially being summer after this past weekend, we have less than two months before NFL training camp is underway. The 2025 NFL season will be in full swing before you know it. In the meantime, let's take a look at some of the biggest moves each team made this offseason. Each team made a statement with at least one of their moves in the hopes of getting better now, or in the future.

For some teams, it was obvious in hiring a better head coach. For others, it may have been a splashy addition in either the NFL free agency or the 2025 NFL Draft. And then there are those whose best moves might be flying under the radar a bit... Did your favorite player get extended? What about a coach or front office executive? It all adds up when it comes to fielding the best team that is possible.

So what I am going to do today is highlight what I feel is each team's best move of the offseason, and then power rank the No. 32 all the way up to No. 1. There are teams who made multiple moves better than ones at the bottom of this list. Again, I am trying to look for the positive with every team at this point in time. Some of these moves will work out great, while others will totally blow up in their faces.

I have put all 32 NFL franchises into one of 11 buckets for the sake of this NFL offseason exercise.

NFL Power Rankings: Every team's best offseason move

First-round draft picks that could be impactful, but may need some time

I like the players, but I wonder if the fit is the best for them to achieve success right away in the NFL.

32. Miami Dolphins drafting Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Kenneth Grant

It was really hard to find something I liked about the Miami Dolphins. They feel like a team teetering on firing everyone under the sun. Even if it is one of my least favorite first-round draft picks, I can get behind the idea of Kenneth Grant eventually being an impactful player for them. He was part of an ensemble cast in the trenches with the Michigan Wolverines. Stephen Ross is a Michigan man, too...

31. Buffalo Bills drafting Kentucky Wildcats cornerback Maxwell Hairston

At the time, I really liked the Buffalo Bills taking former Kentucky Wildcats cornerback Maxwell Hairston at the end of the first round. I thought him going to a contending team led by a defensive-minded head coach in Sean McDermott was only going to be a good thing. That still may be the case, but there really has not been all that much for me to get excited about what the Bills have done so far.

Veteran additions/re-signings that make contenders marginally better

These series of moves help keep contending teams afloat, but may not be lifesavers for them either.

30. Houston Texans trading for former Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson

I am starting to wonder if the Houston Texans have a good general manager in Nick Caserio. This team should run away with the AFC South once again, but have they gotten complacent? I will agree that trading for former Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson gives them some extra bite on defense. He is a bit of a jawer with big-game experience, but will he help get Houston over the top?

29. Kansas City Chiefs re-signing wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster

It is hard to build off a team that is already great. While the Kansas City Chiefs may not be winning Super Bowls every year forever going forward, I like that they identified veteran wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster as an important piece for their offense for this season. Patrick Mahomes needs to spread the ball around to guys he believes in. Smith-Schuster seems to slot right in with Kansas City.

28. Baltimore Ravens signing cornerback Jaire Alexander

In a weird way, I really like this move for the Baltimore Ravens. It is the epitome of a low-risk/high-reward type of signing. If Jaire Alexander is healthy, he can play like the star we all knew he was with Green Bay and in college at Louisville. It is a cheap deal, but one that is an incentive-laden contract. Baltimore may have the best secondary in football now. Maybe he and Lamar Jackson can get a ring?

Moves that raise the floor, but do they really elevate their teams ceiling?

Overall, I do have positive vibes on these moves, but I wish each of these teams did more than this.

27. Detroit Lions promoting Kelvin Sheppard from within to defensive coordinator

It was a logical decision for the Detroit Lions to promote Kelvin Sheppard from within to defensive coordinator once it became apparent that Aaron Glenn would take the New York Jets job. Dan Campbell owed it to himself to bet high on one of his guys with an internal promotion like this. There may be some growing pains, but I venture to guess Sheppard's working knowledge will be a big plus.

26. Washington Commanders drafting Oregon Ducks offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr.

It is the right idea, but I am unsure if it is the right guy. The Washington Commanders have a budding superstar at quarterback in Jayden Daniels. It is all about keeping him upright. Since Adam Peters, Dan Quinn and Kliff Kingsbury seemed to agree on former Oregon Ducks star Josh Conerly Jr. being the guy, I will allow it. He is not Penei Sewell, so I often wonder if Oregon players will be tough enough.

25. Seattle Seahawks signing quarterback Sam Darnold

I get what the Seattle Seahawks are trying to do here, but I do not know. Outside of last season, Sam Darnold was a complete and total bust coming out of USC some eight years ago. He may have found himself just in time to salvage his NFL career. I like that he gets to partner with Klint Kubiak as his offensive coordinator. My concern is that he may be asked to carry the team a bit more than he can.

24. Denver Broncos drafting Texas Longhorns cornerback Jahdae Barron

The Denver Broncos seem to know what they are doing in the defensive backfield more often than not. With the offensive side of the ball getting considerably better under Sean Payton, I am okay with them taking former Texas Longhorns star cornerback Jahdae Barron in the first round. I thought they could have gotten a weapon for Bo Nix on offense, but Barron's floor feels incredibly high in the NFL.

Big-time moves with serious boom or bust potential for these teams

This next group of acquisitions are every bit boom or bust in nature, so keep all of that in mind here.

23. Jacksonville Jaguars drafting Colorado Buffaloes cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter

You can call me a hater if you want, but I do not see it with Travis Hunter believing he can play both ways in the NFL. He no longer plays for Deion Sanders at Colorado in the Big 12. Hunter is now the face of the Jacksonville Jaguars franchise led by Liam Coen, James Gladstone and Trevor Lawrence. He could be a transcendent player for them, but I am struggling to understand why they traded up.

22. Pittsburgh Steelers trading for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf

Admittedly, there is not much that the Pittsburgh Steelers did this offseason that I actually like. However, I am totally behind the idea of trading for a true No. 1 wide receiver in DK Metcalf in a deal with the Seattle Seahawks. He will get open and he will make plays. It remains to be seen how good of a fit he will be in Arthur Smith's offense, or if he will be able to develop chemistry with Aaron Rodgers.

21. Green Bay Packers drafting Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden

I get the gesture. It may be a tad symbolic that the Green Bay Packers used their first first-round pick on a wide receiver in a generation on former Texas standout Matthew Golden. Although he was a tremendous player in Austin, it still kind of feels like the Packers are sticking it to Aaron Rodgers here. Regardless, I am eager to see how quickly Golden can jell with Jordan Love. I remain optimistic here.

20. Carolina Panthers drafting Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan

Tetairoa McMillan was a phenomenal player at Arizona. However, I wonder if the Carolina Panthers will regret passing on native Charlottean Jalon Walker at No. 8 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. Even if Walker plays for the rival Atlanta Falcons now, McMillan has a chance to be the missing piece that unlocks all of that potential Carolina saw in Bryce Young coming out. They did trade up to draft Young.

19. Chicago Bears hiring former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as head coach

There is going to be no in between when it comes to Ben Johnson taking over the Chicago Bears. The former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator was ready for his big opportunity two years ago. He wanted to go to Chicago. Chicago wanted him to come. It made sense. However, this is an incredibly dysfunctional franchise for a reason. I am not exactly bullish on the hire, but I do recognize its upside.

Contract extensions to worthy star players on teams in a bit of disarray

These marquee players were extended to mega contracts this offseason to teams in a bit of turmoil.

18. San Francisco 49ers extending quarterback Brock Purdy

San Francisco 49ers fans love them some Brock Purdy. I am thrilled to see him succeed like this is the NFL after being Mr. Irrelevant out of Iowa State. However, when you pay a good player great money, it comes at the expense of the overall health of your roster. John Lynch continues to make wild picks in the draft. If the team fails in the postseason again or does not make it, Kyle Shanahan might be out...

17. Cleveland Browns extending edge rusher Myles Garrett

Money talks, and everything else walks. There was no way on God's green earth that Myles Garrett was coming back to the Cleveland Browns ... until he came back to the Cleveland Browns. The future hall-of-fame edge rusher will close out his prime as a franchise cornerstone that does not have many. I trust him to develop even more into a leader now. My concern is Cleveland still needs a quarterback.

Notable offensive improvements to help keep teams somewhat viable

These offseason moves will improve their team's respective offenses to remaing somewhat viable.

16. Las Vegas Raiders trading for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith

The Las Vegas Raiders may still be the worst team in the AFC West entering this season, but we know the type of player Geno Smith can be in a Pete Carroll-led team. New offensive coordinator Chip Kelly continuously raves about the guy. Smith has seen everything. While I do not think the Raiders will sniff the playoffs, they will upset a team or two down the stretch this season, potentially making it in 2026.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafting Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka

Initially, I did not care for the pick, but that was because I did not understand what the plan behind it was for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Even though they already have two excellent wide receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, taking former Ohio State Buckeyes stars Emeka Ebguka in the first round tells me that they plan to let it rip with Baker Mayfield under center this season and beyond.

14. Los Angeles Rams signing wide receiver Davante Adams

The Los Angeles Rams effectively replaced a declining Cooper Kupp with Davante Adams in free agency. While he is not the same player he once was with Green Bay, Adams is finally back playing for a well-run organization. Matthew Stafford is going to love throwing to him. The best part for Adams is Puka Nacua can do the heavy-lifting at wide receiver for a Rams team that is totally in win-now mode.

Moves to help keep core intact, or to potentially help build a bright future

These offseason moves were all about either sustaining success, or setting the team up for it soon.

13. Cincinnati Bengals extending wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins

The Cincinnati Bengals know how to make a mess of it when it comes to paying their star players what they are worth. After much tumult, they did end up paying wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins a ton of money with their extensions. Chase was obvious, but Higgins had been slapped with the franchise tag twice. If only the Bengals come to their senses and get Trey Hendrickson extended.

12. Minnesota Vikings extending general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah

Look. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is far from my favorite general manager in football. That being said, him getting extended provides a certain level of continuity going forward. While I do expect for the Minnesota Vikings to pull back some this year with J.J. McCarthy taking over at quarterback for Sam Darnold, having Adofo-Mensah around long-term will help keep the Vikings' floor so incredibly high.

11. New Orleans Saints hiring former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore as head coach and former Eagles offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier to offensive coordinator

This is all about one thing and one thing only. If the New Orleans Saints are as bad as I think they might be in 2025, they could end up with the No. 1 overall pick, or be in favorable position to trade up for it. Landing Kellen Moore and Doug Nussmeier off Nick Sirianni's Philadelphia Eagles staff is a huge boost to the Saints. More importantly, Nussmeier's son Garrett is the star quarterback over at LSU...

Veteran additions that could help teams make it back into the postseason

These are the type of moves that take a fringe contender and helps them make the NFL postseason.

10. Arizona Cardinals signing edge rusher Josh Sweat

The Arizona Cardinals landing Josh Sweat in NFL free agency really does it for me. They landed an impact player off the defending Super Bowl champions' roster and put him onto theirs in-conference. It may have been pricey, but I have a feeling it will work out for Arizona. This is because Sweat initially played for Jonathan Gannon when he was the defensive coordinator of the Eagles. I love this move!

9. Dallas Cowboys trading for former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens

The Pittsburgh Steelers may try to label this as addition by subtraction, but I know the type of player George Pickens is and what he can be in a Dallas Cowboys uniform. He goes to a team where he will be the No. 2 option at wide receiver behind CeeDee Lamb. He was miscast as a No. 1 in Pittsburgh with questionable quarterbacks throwing him the ball. Dak Prescott is a massive upgrade for him, too.

New additions that could lead to a brighter tomorrow almost right away

Each of these teams' fanbases should be quite bullish on these offseason move their teams made.

8. New York Jets hiring former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn as head coach

Against all odds, I kind of like this move a ton for the New York Jets. Anytime they have been worth a damn, they have been led by a defensive-minded head coach. Aaron Glenn not only comes over from the Detroit Lions as their star defensive coordinator, but he used to thrive playing for Gang Green in the mid-1990s. Woody Johnson still owns this team, but Glenn is giving me the vibes I want to feel.

7. Atlanta Falcons drafting Georgia Bulldogs edge rusher Jalon Walker

Why did it take this long?! The Atlanta Falcons finally used a first-round pick on a former Georgia star in the form of edge rusher extraordinaire Jalon Walker. The Butkus winner was passed over by two teams in-division in Carolina and New Orleans. The native Charlottean has a chance to be the most disruptive defensive player in the entire NFC South in a few years. I hope he becomes a superstar...

6. Indianapolis Colts drafting Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren

Chris Ballard did it! He made a move that I actually love and totally agree with. In time, I wonder if teams like the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints will regret passing on Mackey-winning tight end Tyler Warren. He is as big as a house and runs like a gazelle. The Indianapolis Colts might have found the biggest piece outside of their quarterback to finally get them out of their decade-long quagmire.

Draft picks who will be incredibly impactful playmakers right away

I would be stunned if these three draft picks were not impactful playmakers right away this season.

5. Tennessee Titans drafting Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward

I am coming more and more around the idea of Cam Ward being a potential stud right away for the Tennessee Titans. The combination of his quick release and getting to work with Brian Callahan should bring out the best in him. Ward's NFL Draft comp coming out of Miami was to some degree the guy Callahan built his career on working with in Joe Burrow. That has my undivided attention for sure.

4. Los Angeles Chargers drafting North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton

The Los Angeles Chargers ending up with Omarion Hampton out of North Carolina is looking more and more like a steal with each passing week. Not only did Joe Hortiz get Justin Herbert another weapon, but the rival Denver Broncos, who needed a running back, passed on him as well. I am not a Herbert guy by any stretch of the imagination, but this move is all about winning with Jim Harbaugh.

3. New York Giants drafting Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Abdul Carter

Without debate, the New York Giants made the best pick of anyone in the 2025 NFL Draft. Getting former Penn State superstar linebacker Abdul Carter at No. 3 feels like a total steal. It was a pick even a poorly run organization like the Giants could make. While I remain dubious about the team's upside under Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll, it is hard to not see Carter blossoming into an NFL here soon.

Organizational decisions that will provide increased stability and success

These are the type of moves that either sustain greatness or bring a team back to being great soon.

2. Philadelphia Eagles extending head coach Nick Sirianni

The Philadelphia Eagles extending Nick Sirianni after winning the Super Bowl was such a good call. Philadelphia is at an A-level will all four pillars of their organization. Howie Roseman is the best GM in the game. Jalen Hurts is a top-five quarterback. Owner Jeffery Lurie is as stable as they come. Sirianni is a bit of a wild card, but that is relatively speaking. He has the pulse of this team and the city.

1. New England Patriots hiring former Cleveland Browns analyst Mike Vrabel as head coach

It is so painfully obvious. The best move anybody made this offseason was the New England Patriots hiring former Cleveland Browns analyst and Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel to lead them. He starred for the Patriots during their glory days. Vrabel is the perfect in-game tactician and alpha male to lead the franchise back to prominence. Sometimes, well-run operations create their own luck.