Why the Cowboys are more likely to land Arch Manning than ever before

Arch Manning, nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning, son of Cooper, stands at the center of football’s future. As the Texas Longhorns’ QB, his combination of talent and family legacy sets the bar high. Now, with whispers growing about his NFL future, the Dallas Cowboys look like a perfect landing spot once Manning declares for the draft.

Arch brings more than just a famous last name. At Texas, he’s shown the kind of size, arm strength and poise that NFL teams crave. He stands at 6-4 and weighs 225 pounds. Scouts rave about his accuracy, decision-making and calm under pressure.

Growing up in football’s first family, Arch absorbed wisdom of the QB position from Peyton, Eli and his grandfather Archie. That experience shapes his understanding of the game and sets sky-high expectations. As he takes over for Texas, his development is right on track for NFL stardom.

Why the Dallas Cowboys could target Arch Manning

The Cowboys want more than just playoff appearances. They need that QB to push them over the top to championships. Recent moves from Dallas’ front office show a willingness to shake up the roster and invest in future stars.

Dak Prescott remains the Cowboys’ starting QB, but his future is less certain. With a massive contract and playoff pressure mounting, Dallas could soon look for a new face of the franchise. That opens the door for a top prospect like Arch Manning to step in. If the Cowboys still haven’t advanced past the divisional round of the playoffs over the next couple of years, by the time Manning enters the draft, Jerry Jones and the Cowboys could be extremely interested. Specifically, Prescott's contract offers an opportunity out in 2027. That's a long time from now, but you can bet Jones and the front office have an eye on Austin just in case.

In order for the Cowboys to find a way out in 2027, they'd have to give Prescott his $45 million guaranteed contract, but that's about it. A parting of ways would look a lot similar to how the Broncos let Russell Wilson walk.

Dallas has made big trades and added offensive weapons, signaling a commitment to high-powered football. Whether it’s bringing in new receivers or coaching changes, the Cowboys are building an environment where a young, talented QB can thrive. Prescott is an excellent quarterback, and should remain so for a long time. If Dak continues to improve and stay healthy, Arch will not enter the conversation. However, Prescott knows what he signed up for as the Cowboys starting QB – constant criticism.

Arch Manning's marketing and off-field brand value

Manning isn’t just a star on the field. His NIL value, estimated at around $6.5 million, tops all college athletes. He’s already partnered with major brands and his social media reach brings instant credibility. In a city like Dallas, where football and business go hand-in-hand, his marketability is a perfect fit.

His arm, size and calm demeanor tick every box for what the Cowboys could want. He’s got the tools to handle the spotlight and the skills to win games. Dallas is putting an emphasis back on offense, so Manning could step into a ready-made system and lift the team’s ceiling within the next couple of years.