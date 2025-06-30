Cowboys can't waste anymore time with Micah Parsons with latest T.J. Watt rumors

It never has to be that hard, but Jerry Jones always has to make it that way. For as long as he has owned the Dallas Cowboys, he has made it about himself. Nothing is ever going to change for as long as he owns the team. That being said, he does usually pay his star players what they are worth ... eventually. It comes after a long-drawn-out and excruciatingly painful process, but he does pay them.

Jones has done this twice now with Dak Prescott, and he seems like he is about to do it with Micah Parsons. Although Parsons was a former first-round pick out of Penn State, he has not been paid ridiculous money yet on a second contract. As one of the most disruptive front-seven players in the game today, he is worth every dime. If I were Dallas, I would pay him before Pittsburgh figures it out.

Things have been markedly better between star edge rusher T.J. Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He, along with Parsons and Trey Hendrickson of the Cincinnati Bengals are overdue to get paid their mega contract extensions. While talks have reportedly commenced again between the Bengals and Hendrickson, we may be reaching a breaking point when it comes to Watt and the Steelers franchise.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that in recent weeks many teams have reached out about Watt.

Sources: In recent weeks, multiple teams have been discussing whether they can trade for Steelers’ standout T.J. Watt, who skipped the team’s most recent minicamp. Pittsburgh hasn’t shown any willingness to deal Watt so far, but he’s unhappy with his contractual situation and… pic.twitter.com/iBh1DJr4uD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 30, 2025

While Watt is front and center of everything right now, it would serve the Cowboys to pay Parsons.

Why the Dallas Cowboys need to pay Micah Parson as soon as possible

Even though the Cowboys and Steelers recognize each other as bit of inter-conference rivals, they are often mirror images of each other. Neither franchise is as well-run as they claim to be. Dallas has been far more decadent for longer, but the Steelers we are watching now are not the same team we saw even a decade ago. Something has to give. I believe it will be Parsons and Watt's bank accounts.

Jones is a much easier person to figure out than Art Rooney II running the Steelers. Jones loves him some control, alright. As long as he can be front and center in conjunction with Parsons getting paid, he will make it a priority. I might be a tad hyperbolic here, but Dallas letting Parsons walk should be a free pass for everyone who ever rooted for this team to walk away to join another fan base next year.

Fortunately, I do not think that is going to happen. Dallas loves its homegrown players. The Cowboys have drafted well for the most part over the last several years. They took a chance on Parsons when other teams would not. They should be rewarded for having the stones to take him, just like Parsons should be rewarded with a new contract. It makes too much sense for it not to happen this summer.

All I know is the longer the Cowboys drag this out, the more expensive Parsons is going to become.