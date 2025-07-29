Cowboys may be forced to reunite with former All-Pro CB after latest secondary injury

The Dallas Cowboys’ secondary took another hit in training camp this week as rookie cornerback Caelan Carson suffered a hyperextended knee during practice. This latest setback leaves the Cowboys dangerously thin at cornerback.

This has prompted many to point towards the team reuniting with Stephon Gilmore. Carson’s injury, paired with Gilmore’s availability and proven track record, makes this a conversation worth having.

Carson, a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, went down during Sunday’s session with a hyperextended knee. Medical evaluation and further diagnosis have Carson missing four to six weeks, sidelining him through the rest of camp, the preseason and potentially the start of the regular season.

This news couldn’t come at a worse time for the Cowboys, who are already stretched thin in the secondary. All-Pro CB Trevon Diggs is still working his way back from a torn ACL. Shavon Revel and Josh Butler remain on the PUP and NFI lists, both rehabbing knee injuries. The depth of Dallas’s CB room is shallow at best and alarmingly vulnerable as the season approaches.

The CB injury bug is hitting the Cowboys hard

Injuries are stacking up fast. Rob Jones and Tyler Guyton are both dealing with significant issues on the offensive line, but the secondary is where the Cowboys feel the most pain. Carson’s limited availability last season had already raised questions about durability before this latest setback.

Dallas recently signed Christian Matthew, hoping to plug the gap. But relying on a temporary fix or unproven depth exposes the team to even more risk. Simply put, the Cowboys need a more proven commodity in the defensive backfield to help with these issues.

Why Stephon Gilmore is the answer for Cowboys

Stephon Gilmore brings experience, production and leadership qualities the Cowboys desperately need. While suiting up for the Cowboys in 2023, Gilmore played all 17 games, snagging two interceptions, forcing a fumble and totaling 68 tackles with 13 passes defended. Last season with Minnesota, Gilmore showed he can still handle a heavy workload, starting 15 games and making 56 tackles with nine passes defended.

Gilmore is a five-time Pro Bowl selection, two-time All-Pro and former Defensive Player of the Year. His football IQ and toughness are what set him apart. Gilmore has publicly stated he wants to play in the right situation, not just anywhere. Dallas offers him a chance to compete at a high level and help get the Cowboys back into playoff contention.

Bringing Gilmore back to Big D would do more than just fill a roster spot. His leadership would bring a sense of calm to this punch-drunk secondary. Young corners like DaRon Bland would benefit from Gilmore’s mentorship. His presence also allows the Cowboys to manage injuries without rushing players back or counting on untested backups. More than anything, Gilmore brings stability, confidence and depth to a group that is slowly withering on the vine.