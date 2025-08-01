Cowboys’ Micah Parsons debacle is so bad fans might actually forgive Nico Harrison

Jerry Jones and Nico Harrison are in a two-man race for the worst general managers across every major sport in the country. Jones is once again showing how not to run a football team and Harrison will never recover from trading Luka Doncic, even if he got Cooper Flagg at the end of it all. One thing’s for certain: Dallas fans are getting the worst end of the deal.

Jones and Micah Parsons are at odds, so much so that Parson has requested a trade from the Cowboys amid a stalemate during contract extension negotiations. Apparently the Cowboys are going behind Parsons’ agent’s back to negotiate directly with Parsons. That wasn’t going to fly with him and now they might lose him altogether.

Players request trades all the time so this doesn’t inherently mean he’ll end up on a new team. Myles Garrett requested a trade and the Cleveland Browns were able to work out a deal; Trey Hendrickson was granted permission to speak with other teams for a possible trade and nothing came of that either.

That said, Dallas fans are at a crossroads. If the Cowboys actually trade Parsons, it would take the spotlight off Harrison and Dallas fans might actually forgive Harrison; that’s how bad it could be.

Jerry Jones hasn’t learned from his past mistakes and it’s going to cost him the team’s best player

Jones is once again getting in his own way of the Cowboys being good. The fact that things are getting out of hand with Parsons extension talks is alarming. This should be one of the easiest things he has to do and now it’s become one of the more complicated things he’s had to navigate. This preseason, Jones has made all the right moves to make the Cowboys competitive this season.

When it comes to deals, Jones likes to wait until the last minute. He did it with CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott, respectively during their negotiations. So history proves Parsons will have that same treatment. The only problem now is Parsons is less likely to work with the team after how things have gone down.

Parsons did everything he was supposed to do from showing up to training camp instead of holding out and voicing how he wants to get things done but not really using social media to bash the front office for how things have gone.

Now the Cowboys are set to lose their star EDGE rusher and with it, any chance of getting through the gauntlet of the NFC East and play a playoff run. Jones is trying his hardest to beat out Nico Harrison for the worst GM in Dallas. If Parsons doesn’t play for the Cowboys again, Dallas fans might be ready to forgive Harrison and make Jones public enemy No. 1.