Cowboys might’ve already crushed rookie’s motivation on Day 1 of training camp

It’s one thing to delay a contract extension. It’s another thing entirely to publicly downplay your best player’s value while you do it. But that’s exactly what Jerry Jones decided to do at the start of Dallas Cowboys training camp.

Micah Parsons reported on time. He showed up. He smiled. He took the high road. And still, he was rewarded with a potshot from his own owner, who couldn't even remember how many games he missed last season. The real number was four, not the six Jones made up.

It was his first time ever being sidelined, and he worked back early from a high ankle sprain to return in four weeks. So naturally, Jerry used it as justification to pump the brakes on his extension because, why not?

You’d expect this kind of petty misstep to create tension with a superstar. But it also sets a dangerous tone for everyone else in the locker room — especially the rookies watching it all unfold.

Donovan Ezeiruaku’s introduction to the Cowboys comes with a reality check and red flags

Donovan Ezeiruaku was drafted to be the next guy off the edge. He’s not Micah Parsons, but he has the pedigree, the production, and the motor to earn a real role early on. The problem? He’s already getting a firsthand look at how the Cowboys operate when it comes to their stars. If Parsons can’t even get a fair shake from the front office, what exactly is Ezeiruaku supposed to work toward?

The rookie has done everything right so far. He killed the combine. He tore through the ACC. He grinds. He studies. He wants to be great. But motivation is a fragile thing — and watching your franchise throw their most dominant player under the bus isn’t exactly inspiring. Ezeiruaku could’ve been walking into a healthy pass-rushing culture. Instead, he’s getting dragged into whatever this is.

Only Jerry could come in this hot on Day 1 of training camp. No other owner would ever do this. The Bengals are in a relatively similar spot with Trey Hendrickson, and you don't see them publicly shooting themselves in the foot — they do that behind closed doors.

Whether it affects his long-term approach or not remains to be seen. It likely won't. But it’s fair to wonder how long someone will keep buying in when the message from the top is this inconsistent. The Cowboys drafted Ezeiruaku to be the future. Now they have to prove he won’t be treated like an afterthought the second he becomes a star.

