Cowboys might've just opened the door to La'el Collins next chapter

The Dallas Cowboys brought La’el Collins in to be a potential depth piece on a young and inexperienced offensive line. He’s battled injuries throughout his career and when he was healthy, was a core piece of their offensive line at one point. But according to Tom Archer, who covers the Cowboys for ESPN, they’re parting ways with him.

It wasn’t an easy decision though. While his playing years are surely behind him now, he added a lot of value on the roster as a veteran presence, mentor and confidant for a young offensive line. Maybe that’s the next role for him. Maybe his playing days should be over. Dallas handed him his dream exit.

He won’t have to put a jersey on again, but he’ll get to work with the team, specifically the offensive line, and help mold them into the dominant force it was when he played for seven seasons in Arlington.

Dallas Cowboys close one chapter for La’el Collins, opens another for him to stay with team

It could be the path more veteran players take, especially the ones that make lasting impacts. According to Archer, Collins did really well with the young core and while he’ll most likely come back on the practice squad to be that mentor for them, there’s an alternative that will be mutually beneficial.

Collins could end up being like a consultant on the team to work directly with the offensive line and not necessarily be a coach, but be someone they can lean on outside of each other and the coaching staff. The coaches praised his work with the young lineman which means they see immediate value.

Cowboys may have found their next coach

At best, Collins is a midseason, free agent signing for a team that desperately needs an offensive line. But if Collins is smart, this is the best way for him to go out. He can retire having finished his career as a Cowboy and transition to the next phase of his career. If the coaches were able to see how much he helped the rookies in such a short time, this could be a new path for him and players like him.

Not every veteran that is in the twilight years of their careers are good at mentoring enough to take on a role like this. But Collins probably does not want to play for anybody else at this point in his career. The Cowboys should extend an olive branch to him, especially because all the coaches saw how important he was to the team..