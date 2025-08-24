NFL roster cuts tracker: The biggest names cut by every team

The 2025 NFL preseason is officially over. Now, the general managers and head coaches of all 32 teams will begin meeting to discuss which player will make it onto the 53-man regular season roster, and which ones will be waived.

The superstars of the teams are in no danger of missing out, obviously. But there is the chance that the big-name player on the roster could get cut. That can be in regard to their play in the preseason or their contract situations. Or, it could be because of a rising star in training camp who has impressed in training camp.

Let's take a look at some of the big name players who have been cut by their teams before the regular season.

Shilo Sanders highlights notable Buccaneers roster cuts

This past NFL Draft cycle, the Sanders family was the story. While most of the focus was on Shedeur, Shilo, the Colorado safety, received attention in the draft process. Shilo did go undrafted, but signed on quickly with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But given how stacked Tampa Bay's defense was, Shilo had an uphill battle to make the roster.

Sanders was waived by the Buccaneers on Sunday, less than a day after he was ejected for throwing a punch at Buffalo Bills tight end Zach Davidson. Now, Sanders will look to get claimed by a team in need of a safety.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson cut by Eagles as teams retools QB room

The Philadelphia Eagles were active on the trade market on Sunday morning. with Tanner McKee dealing with a fractured thumb. So, the Eagles called the Minnesota Vikings and negotiated a trade for Sam Howell, bringing the former Washington Commanders quarterback back to the NFC East.

With Howell on board, one quarterback on the roster had to go. That player was Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who joined the Eagles from the Cleveland Browns in the Kenny Pickett trade.

Thompson-Robinson played just two preseason games, completing 10-of-18 pass attempts for 73 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception.

La'El Collins cut by Cowboys after brief reunion

The Dallas Cowboys had their fair share of injuries this preseason, notably to the offensive line. Offensive tackle Tyler Guyton suffered a bone fracture in his knee, which would force him to miss the start of the season. So, the Cowboys brought back a familiar face in La'el Collins to fill the void in camp and in the preseason.

But Collins won't be with the team for the start of the season, as of now. The Cowboys released Collins on Sunday. while he was getting cut, ESPN's Todd Archer noted that coaches "praised his work" with young offensive and defensive linemen.

Big-name players to get cut by NFL teams after preseason

Below are notable, big-name players to get cut by their teams for the start of the regular-season.