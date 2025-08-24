It took one day for Buccaneers to drop the hammer on Shilo Sanders

Shilo Sanders was on the Buccaneers roster bubble heading into the team's final preseason game against the Buffalo Bills. Then, all hell broke loose, as Sanders was ejected after throwing a bunch at Bills tight end Zach Davidson. Sanders impressed in training camp and at joint practices. However, considering Shilo's margin for error was so small, it should come as no surprise that Bowles put his foot down postgame.

“You can’t throw punches in this league,” Bowles said, via the team’s website. “That’s inexcusable. They’re going to get you every time. Gotta grow from that.”

Buccaneers send a message to Shilo Sanders

Bowles rarely comes off as a disciplinarian – in fact, players love to play for him because he will go to bat for them – but in this case he is spot on. Sanders' swat at Davidson's helmet wasn't with enough intensity to actually harm him, but referees aren't going to stand for such actions. Sanders was ejected from the game, and lost out on his final opportunity to make the Buccaneers roster outright.

The Buccaneers placed Sanders on waivers Sunday, as it took just one day to send a message to their entire team. Sanders' actions won't be tolerated, whether it's the preseason, joint practice or regular-season contest. The Bucs are NFC South favorites for a reason. Sanders could've been a part of that.

Where could Shilo Sanders wind up?

Given Sanders notoriety and (for the most part) positive reviews in training camp with the Buccaneers, he should land somewhere relatively quickly. A team like the Pittsburgh Steelers, which traded safety Minkah Fitzpatrick this offseason, could use the depth. FanSided's Lior Lampert agreed, and even listed the Steelers as the most likely team to claim Sanders if he were waived (which we now know to be true):

"If anyone can maximize Sanders, it's Mike Tomlin. The Steelers' longtime sideline general has constantly made lemonade out of lemons during his time as the leader of the Black and Gold. Despite sporting one of the better overall defenses in the league last season, Pittsburgh's secondary was leaky at times, allowing the ninth-most passing yards. Can they improve on that mark sans Fitzpatrick, even with seven-time Pro Bowl corner Jalen Ramsey in the mix?" Lampert wrote.

Tomlin has his own connection to Deion Sanders, and has respect for the family name. If Shilo can come in and keep his head down, there could be a practice squad spot waiting for him.

Could the Buccaneers still bring back Shilo Sanders?

If Sanders were to clear waivers – which is prioritized by last year's NFL Draft order for the first three weeks of the season – then he'd be eligible to return to Tampa and sign with the Buccaneers practice squad. Such an outcome could serve as an important lesson for Sanders, and allow him to remain in a system he spent much of the offseason learning.

The Buccaneers are familiar with Sanders' talent. It's the drama and entertainment factor they are hoping to avoid. Saturday's preseason contest exposed the worst of Shilo. If he can learn from it and move forward, as Bowles suggested, then maybe there's a spot for him in Tampa yet.