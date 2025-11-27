Cowboys Thanksgiving record and results: Dallas has dominated Turkey Day

It's cliché, we know. But it's also true. At some point on Thursday afternoon, you'll be sitting down, either stuffed from a Thanksgiving feast or waiting for the final touches to be put on your meal. As is customary, the Dallas Cowboys will be playing on a nearby television, this year against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in a matchup that has major playoff implications.
Former Cowboys general manager Tex Schramm scheduled his crew to play on Thanksgiving in 1966, drawing a crowd of more than 80,000. Dallas has taken the field in all but two years since then, joining the Detroit Lions as consistent November holiday competitors. How has America's Team fared while everyone else is gobbling up turkey, mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce?
Cowboys' record in Thanksgiving Day games
The Cowboys are 34-22-1 on Thanksgiving. The Washington Commanders have been the most persistent foe, playing the Cowboys 10 times in such a setting. Dallas is 8-2 in those games.
The Cowboys have played the Chiefs just once on Thanksgiving, that being in 1995. Dallas receiver Michael Irvin had a big game that day, reeling in 11 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown in a 24-12 win.
Cowboys' year-by-year results on Thanksgiving
Year
Opponent
Result
Score
1966
Cleveland Browns
W
26-14
1967
St. Louis Cardinals
W
46-21
1968
Washington Redskins
W
29-20
1969
San Francisco 49ers
T
24-24
1970
Green Bay Packers
W
16-3
1971
Los Angeles Rams
W
28-21
1972
San Francisco 49ers
L
31-10
1973
Miami Dolphins
L
14-7
1974
Washington Redskins
W
24-23
1976
St. Louis Cardinals
W
19-14
1978
Washington Redskins
W
37-10
1979
Houston Oilers
L
30-24
1980
Seattle Seahawks
W
51-7
1981
Chicago Bears
W
10-9
1982
Cleveland Browns
W
31-14
1983
St. Louis Cardinals
W
35-17
1984
New England Patriots
W
20-17
1985
St. Louis Cardinals
W
35-17
1986
Seattle Seahawks
L
31-14
1987
Minnesota Vikings
L
44-38 (OT)
1988
Houston Oilers
L
25-17
1989
Philadelphia Eagles
L
27-0
1990
Pittsburgh Steelers
W
20-10
1992
New York Giants
W
30-3
1993
Miami Dolphins
L
16-14
1994
Green Bay Packers
W
42-31
1995
Kansas City Chiefs
W
24-12
1996
Washington Redskins
W
21-10
1997
Tennessee Titans
L
27-14
1998
Minnesota Vikings
L
46-36
1999
Miami Dolphins
W
20-0
2000
Minnesota Vikings
L
27-15
2001
Denver Broncos
L
26-24
2002
Washington Redskins
W
27-20
2003
Miami Dolphins
L
40-21
2004
Chicago Bears
W
21-7
2005
Denver Broncos
L
24-21 (OT)
2006
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
W
38-10
2007
New York Jets
W
34-3
2008
Seattle Seahawks
W
34-9
2009
Oakland Raiders
W
24-7
2010
New Orleans Saints
L
30-27
2011
Miami Dolphins
W
20-19
2012
Washington Redskins
L
38-31
2013
Oakland Raiders
W
31-24
2014
Philadelphia Eagles
L
33-10
2015
Carolina Panthers
L
33-14
2016
Washington Redskins
W
31-26
2017
Los Angeles Chargers
L
28-6
2018
Washington Redskins
W
31-23
2019
Buffalo Bills
L
26-15
2020
Washington Football Team
L
41-16
2021
Las Vegas Raiders
L
36-33
2022
New York Giants
W
28-20
2023
Washington Commanders
W
45-10
2024
New York Giants
W
27-20
2025
Kansas City Chiefs
TBD
TBD
Best and worst Cowboys moments on Thanksgiving
1974: Clint Longley makes a name for himself
Down 16-3 to Washington, Cowboys starting signal-caller Roger Staubach went down with an injury. His replacement, Clint Longley, entered and went 11 for 20 for 203 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including a 50-yarder to Drew Pearson to push Dallas ahead late in a 24-23 win.
2006: Tony Romo ties record
Making his fifth career start, Romo posted five touchdown passes in an effortless 38-10 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The mark tied the most in a single game in Cowboys lore.
"I thought it was Aikman out there," then-Buccaneers head coach Jon Gruden said afterward.
2011: Walk-off field goal sinks Dolphins
The Cowboys' Dan Bailey nailed a 28-yard field goal as time ran out in a 20-19 win over Miami. It was Bailey's 26th field goal make in a row.
“That’s what they are paying me to do, I guess, to go out there and make kicks,” Bailey said.
1993: Leon Lett messes up
On a sheet of ice and snow, Miami Dolphins kicker Pete Stoyanovich tried a 41-yard field goal that would've put his team up with seconds to play. Jimmie Jones blocked the ball, essentially giving his side the win if nobody touched it.
Leon Lett charged toward it, slipped and kicked it forward. The Dolphins recovered, giving Stoyanovich another crack at it. He split the uprights the second time in a 16-14 win.
"You know, it was a bad play, happened at a bad time, but I think at the end of the day, at the end of the season I had the last laugh," Lett said. "We won the Super Bowl. I had a part in us winning that Super Bowl and one of the big plays in that game, so for me that was my redemption.”
1989: The Bounty Bowl
Philadelphia Eagles rookie linebacker Jessie Small crashed into kicker Luis Zendejas on a blindside hit during a 27-0 Cowboys loss. Zendejas believed his former teammates premeditated the shot.
"Who puts a bounty on a kicker?" Then-Eagles head coach Buddy Ryan said.
Cowboys' traditions for Thanksgiving games
The Cowboys open the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign at halftime of each Thanksgiving game. The Salvation Army has raised nearly $3 billion since 1997, thanks in part to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' support.
Cowboys players usually pay a visit to a Salvation Army shelter in Dallas or Fort Worth and give early Thanksgiving Day meals to those who need them.
Staubach normally holds a yearly Turkey Bowl game at AT&T Stadium the day before Thanksgiving.
