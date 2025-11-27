Cowboys Thanksgiving record and results: Dallas has dominated Turkey Day

It's cliché, we know. But it's also true. At some point on Thursday afternoon, you'll be sitting down, either stuffed from a Thanksgiving feast or waiting for the final touches to be put on your meal. As is customary, the Dallas Cowboys will be playing on a nearby television, this year against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in a matchup that has major playoff implications.

Former Cowboys general manager Tex Schramm scheduled his crew to play on Thanksgiving in 1966, drawing a crowd of more than 80,000. Dallas has taken the field in all but two years since then, joining the Detroit Lions as consistent November holiday competitors. How has America's Team fared while everyone else is gobbling up turkey, mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce?

Cowboys' record in Thanksgiving Day games

The Cowboys are 34-22-1 on Thanksgiving. The Washington Commanders have been the most persistent foe, playing the Cowboys 10 times in such a setting. Dallas is 8-2 in those games.

The Cowboys have played the Chiefs just once on Thanksgiving, that being in 1995. Dallas receiver Michael Irvin had a big game that day, reeling in 11 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown in a 24-12 win.

Cowboys' year-by-year results on Thanksgiving

Year Opponent Result Score 1966 Cleveland Browns W 26-14 1967 St. Louis Cardinals W 46-21 1968 Washington Redskins W 29-20 1969 San Francisco 49ers T 24-24 1970 Green Bay Packers W 16-3 1971 Los Angeles Rams W 28-21 1972 San Francisco 49ers L 31-10 1973 Miami Dolphins L 14-7 1974 Washington Redskins W 24-23 1976 St. Louis Cardinals W 19-14 1978 Washington Redskins W 37-10 1979 Houston Oilers L 30-24 1980 Seattle Seahawks W 51-7 1981 Chicago Bears W 10-9 1982 Cleveland Browns W 31-14 1983 St. Louis Cardinals W 35-17 1984 New England Patriots W 20-17 1985 St. Louis Cardinals W 35-17 1986 Seattle Seahawks L 31-14 1987 Minnesota Vikings L 44-38 (OT) 1988 Houston Oilers L 25-17 1989 Philadelphia Eagles L 27-0 1990 Pittsburgh Steelers W 20-10 1992 New York Giants W 30-3 1993 Miami Dolphins L 16-14 1994 Green Bay Packers W 42-31 1995 Kansas City Chiefs W 24-12 1996 Washington Redskins W 21-10 1997 Tennessee Titans L 27-14 1998 Minnesota Vikings L 46-36 1999 Miami Dolphins W 20-0 2000 Minnesota Vikings L 27-15 2001 Denver Broncos L 26-24 2002 Washington Redskins W 27-20 2003 Miami Dolphins L 40-21 2004 Chicago Bears W 21-7 2005 Denver Broncos L 24-21 (OT) 2006 Tampa Bay Buccaneers W 38-10 2007 New York Jets W 34-3 2008 Seattle Seahawks W 34-9 2009 Oakland Raiders W 24-7 2010 New Orleans Saints L 30-27 2011 Miami Dolphins W 20-19 2012 Washington Redskins L 38-31 2013 Oakland Raiders W 31-24 2014 Philadelphia Eagles L 33-10 2015 Carolina Panthers L 33-14 2016 Washington Redskins W 31-26 2017 Los Angeles Chargers L 28-6 2018 Washington Redskins W 31-23 2019 Buffalo Bills L 26-15 2020 Washington Football Team L 41-16 2021 Las Vegas Raiders L 36-33 2022 New York Giants W 28-20 2023 Washington Commanders W 45-10 2024 New York Giants W 27-20 2025 Kansas City Chiefs TBD TBD

Best and worst Cowboys moments on Thanksgiving

Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo | Tom Pennington/GettyImages

1974: Clint Longley makes a name for himself

Down 16-3 to Washington, Cowboys starting signal-caller Roger Staubach went down with an injury. His replacement, Clint Longley, entered and went 11 for 20 for 203 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including a 50-yarder to Drew Pearson to push Dallas ahead late in a 24-23 win.

2006: Tony Romo ties record

Making his fifth career start, Romo posted five touchdown passes in an effortless 38-10 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The mark tied the most in a single game in Cowboys lore.

"I thought it was Aikman out there," then-Buccaneers head coach Jon Gruden said afterward.

2011: Walk-off field goal sinks Dolphins

The Cowboys' Dan Bailey nailed a 28-yard field goal as time ran out in a 20-19 win over Miami. It was Bailey's 26th field goal make in a row.

“That’s what they are paying me to do, I guess, to go out there and make kicks,” Bailey said.

1993: Leon Lett messes up

On a sheet of ice and snow, Miami Dolphins kicker Pete Stoyanovich tried a 41-yard field goal that would've put his team up with seconds to play. Jimmie Jones blocked the ball, essentially giving his side the win if nobody touched it.

Leon Lett charged toward it, slipped and kicked it forward. The Dolphins recovered, giving Stoyanovich another crack at it. He split the uprights the second time in a 16-14 win.

"You know, it was a bad play, happened at a bad time, but I think at the end of the day, at the end of the season I had the last laugh," Lett said. "We won the Super Bowl. I had a part in us winning that Super Bowl and one of the big plays in that game, so for me that was my redemption.”

1989: The Bounty Bowl

Philadelphia Eagles rookie linebacker Jessie Small crashed into kicker Luis Zendejas on a blindside hit during a 27-0 Cowboys loss. Zendejas believed his former teammates premeditated the shot.

"Who puts a bounty on a kicker?" Then-Eagles head coach Buddy Ryan said.

Cowboys' traditions for Thanksgiving games

The Cowboys open the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign at halftime of each Thanksgiving game. The Salvation Army has raised nearly $3 billion since 1997, thanks in part to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' support.

Cowboys players usually pay a visit to a Salvation Army shelter in Dallas or Fort Worth and give early Thanksgiving Day meals to those who need them.

Staubach normally holds a yearly Turkey Bowl game at AT&T Stadium the day before Thanksgiving.