Dak Prescott, Jared Goff and 3 NFL quarterbacks not getting enough credit in 2025

Dak Prescott and Jared Goff got eviscerated on social media after less than satisfactory performances (by social media’s standards). But realistically, neither quarterback played terrible. Could both have played better, sure. But they each passed for more than 300 yards and a touchdown. They both get a lot of flak, but truthfully, they’re solid options at quarterback. They arguably headline the list of underrated quarterbacks this season.

Dak Prescott in big games pic.twitter.com/hTpZgCrpve — calebwilliamsfan23 (@FIREPOLESnow) December 5, 2025

Not every QB is going to play like Tom Brady. Even Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson are having unconventional seasons, yet neither are getting nearly as much criticism. Call it social media’s “eye test.” Here are this season's quarterbacks who just aren’t getting their due.

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Prescott is going to be talked about a lot because he simply doesn’t have the postseason resume. That shouldn't matter as much as it does given what he’s been able to accomplish. Despite a career hampered by significant injuries, he became the Cowboys’ all-time leading passer. That’s no simple feat and frankly deserves more credit.

Dallas might not be a great team this year, largely due to their defensive shortcomings, but Prescott is leading the NFL in passing yards and second in passing touchdowns. This offense has been elite with the addition of George Pickens and a running game. Dallas isn’t even half the offense they have without Prescott. He may be an inconsistent passer and makes erratic decisions, but at the end of the day, the criticism is a harsh considering the stats.

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions lost their offensive savant in Ben Johnson, which has meant Dan Campbell is now calling plays. Yet the Lions still have one of the top passing offenses. Since Goff led the Rams to a Super Bowl appearance, he’s fizzled and gotten a lot of disrespect. He was traded to the Lions for Matthew Stafford and everyone immediately thought the Lions lost the trade.

He’s had a better Lions tenure than Stafford though, leading the Lions to the playoffs twice, the NFC title game once and even spending time as the No. 1 team in the NFC last season. This season, he’s third in passing in the league behind Prescott and Stafford. Despite a slightly new system from what he had under Johnson, Goff is still playing at a high level.

Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals

Jacksonville Jaguars v Arizona Cardinals | Norm Hall/GettyImages

The Arizona Cardinals have a lot of problems right now, but you can’t knock that Jacoby Brissett is playing really good football. He’s thrown for over 2,000 yards with 13 touchdowns and just four interceptions in nine games played. There’s a reason the Cardinals aren’t turning back to Kyler Murray this season. Not only to preserve his health (most likely trade him this offseason), but also because the team has been playing better with Brissett under center.

I’m not saying Brissett is going to be a starter (in Arizona or elsewhere) in 2026, but he’s not playing bad. He’s largely been a backup and bridge option for his career, but you can’t knock that he’s not looking bad, especially in a season when he wasn’t necessarily expected to produce much. He might have just earned himself another season in the NFL.

Mac Jones, San Francisco 49ers

It seems to happen all the time with San Francisco quarterbacks. Kyle Shanahan just has a way, and an ideal system, to relate to just about any quarterback. He turned Brock Purdy into a franchise quarterback. Now Mac Jones is quietly reviving his first-round form. Some quarterback-needy teams will definitely take a gamble on him this offseason.

He’s thrown for 2,151 yards with 13 touchdown passes and six interceptions in 10 games. He hasn’t needed to do a lot, but he’s done enough to keep the 49ers in contention for a playoff spot. He might not play again the rest of the season, but in the last 10 games, he’s looked better than some have all season. He’s not a franchise guy anymore, but like Brissett, maybe he’s a serviceable bridge option for a team like the New Orleans Saints or Cleveland Browns.

Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Los Angeles Rams v Carolina Panthers - NFL 2025 | David Jensen/GettyImages

The Carolina Panthers are still in playoff contention and truthfully, you have to credit Bryce Young for at least some of that. Young started the year looking like he has through much of his NFL career, but since the Panthers rattled off six wins in the past eight games, you could argue Young is playing the best football of his career.

After starting the year throwing five interceptions in his first six games, he’s thrown just four since and has 18 touchdown passes. I’m not ready to say he’s finally the franchise quarterback the Panthers have been eagerly waiting for, but he’s definitely trending in the right direction. Consistency is key for him and if he can turn his midseason turnaround into a strong start next year, the Panthers might actually have their guy.